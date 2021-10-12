OLYMPIA – Four species of fish now known as trout could be renamed as char under a proposal from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The department is seeking public comment on updates to a variety of fishing rules and regulations affecting state waters.
Among the proposals are reclassifying bull trout, Dolly Varden, eastern brook trout and lake trout from “trout” to “char,” and clarifying language and intent of other existing regulations.
The proposed updates are needed to clarify rules for the general public and align them with the latest science and conservation efforts, said the department. The effort follows a round of rule simplification completed in 2019.
“We know that fishing regulations can be confusing and we’re always looking to make the rules clearer,” said Kirt Hughes, head of the department’s fish management division. “At the same time, we have to be adaptive to ensure the regulations help in meeting conservation targets statewide.”
Anyone interested in providing feedback on the proposed rules can submit comment – and view the full list of proposed changes and reasoning for each proposal – at https://publicinput.com/RecFishing.
Hard copies of the proposed rules are available by calling 360-902-2700.
Comments will be taken during the Dec. 2-4 meeting of the state Fish and Wildlife Commission. A final date and time for that hearing will be available at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings.
The comment period is open until Dec. 4. If adopted, the rules are expected to take effect in summer 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.