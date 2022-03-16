OMAK – Paschal Sherman Indian School is seeking community suggestions for a new mascot.
The Colville Business Council recommended, by resolution, that all schools within the exterior bounds of the reservation – including the tribally run Paschal Sherman - and adjacent to the reservation cease from using Native American names, symbols or images as public school mascots, logos or team names.
A link to the name suggestion poll can be found on the tribal website, colvilletribes.com, under the News link toward the bottom of the main page.
House Bill 1356, passed last year by the state Legislature, prohibits use of Native-themed mascots and logos starting Jan. 1, 2022.
Public schools located within or with enrollment boundaries that include a portion of Indian Country, as defined in U.S. law, or public schools in a county that contains all or part of a tribal reservation or tribal trust lands would be exempt if the tribe or tribes having regulatory jurisdiction over territory within that boundary have:
-Been consulted by the school, district or both.
-Authorized the use of the name, symbol or image as a mascot, logo or team name.
Meanwhile, Moses Lake School District also is looking for several new mascots and a new name for one of its schools.
Moses Lake High School’s Chiefs and Frontier Middle School’s Warriors run afoul of the law and the tribe’s resolution, as does Chief Moses Middle School’s name and its mascot, the Braves.
Under the state law, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction is supposed to set up a grant program to help schools cover the costs of acquiring new uniforms and replacing other things with new logos, from gym floors to school signs.
The Moses Lake district and city have tried to convince the tribe the district seeks to honor Chief Moses through the middle school’s name, the Columbia Basin Herald reported.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline High School also has Warriors as its mascot, but its logo includes a battle ax and sword of European styling.
Nespelem School District, which is wholly within the Colville Indian Reservation, is the Eagles and has a logo that includes an eagle and individual eagle feathers.
