WINTHROP – The Race of the Methow cross country ski event is Jan. 29-30 on the McCabe Trails, 22 Twin Lakes Road.
Registration for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard national ranking list event is through that organization’s website. Registration for the community event is at https://methowvalleynordic.com/events/race-of-the-methow/.
The latter includes classic technique spring for U8-U14 and open competitors on Saturday and free technique U8-U14 and open on Sunday. Registration closes at 10:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
Awards will be given at the end of each race day.
More information is available on the Methow Valley Nordic Ski Education Foundation website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.