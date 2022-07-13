OKANOGAN — Sunshine was in full force July 9 for the Northwest Barrel Horse Association WA02 Fun in the Sun barrel race at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds.
“It was fantastic. The fairground crew, the ground, the racers and the weather were so great,” said Rhonda Colbert, Washington’s district 2 director.
The race was a doubleheader with $500 added to race 1 and 2 open division.
“Our last race we had hail, rain, lightning and wind,” said Colbert. “We really enjoyed the sunshine today. Our peewee riders were delighted after their run when they collected their Dairy Queen $5 gift certificates. It was a good turnout with the added excitement with a drawing for two $50 gift certificates from our locally owned Western stores.”
Winners were Jennifer Pillow and Monte McKee.
“Today really is special,” said Pillow. “This is the retirement race for my horse, Bugz. He won money and I won a $50 gift certificate. We were supposed to come today.”
The next NWBHA WA02 races will be Aug. 6 at the fairgrounds following the Caribou Trail Junior Rodeo Association points-only rodeo and Aug. 27. Both will be at night under the lights.
More information can be found on Facebook at NWBHA WA02 BARREL NEWS.
July 9 results
Jackpot open
Peewee — Talia Quintasket on Evie, Mesa McKinney on Lucy, Shaleese Flowers on Bella, Lucie Marchand on Jill, Wyatt McDaniel on Betty, Katie Thompson on Mister, Karder Burton on Lexi, Edward Marchand Jr. on Sassy Sienna, Tenley Thomas on Mister.
1D — 1, Zoey Marchand on Kimmie D, 18.009. 2, Kaelyn Marchand on Raven, 18.141.
2D — 1, Kloee Elsberg on Trip, 18.520. 2, Abril Ann Avena on Move Over Boys, 18.533. 3, Kaelyn Marchand on RJS Legacy, 18.960.
3D — 1, Kadi Burton on Hank, 19.028. 2, Cayden Diefenbach on Apallo, 19.032. 3, Tracy Predoehl on Mister, 19.047.
4D — 1, Jennifer Pillow on Bugzy, 19.521. 2, Phyllis White on Cudda, 19.731. 3, Cayden Diefenbach on TS Shake Em Padd, 19.897.
5D — 1, Hannah McDaniel on Lucy, 20.515. 2, Kyla Poland on Jessie Flying First, 21.612. 3, Zoey Marchand on War Saint, 22.660.
Jackpot youth
1D — 1, Zoey Marchand on Kimmie D, 18.114.
2D — Kadi Burton on Hank, 19.028.
3D — 1, Chandler Leith on Cheyene, 19.257. 2, Camri Peterson on Little Girl, 20.093.
4D — 1, Taylor Thomas on Junior, 20.462. 2, Kyla Poland on Jessie Flying First, 21.398. 3, Zoey Marchand on War Saint, 21.613.
Jackpot senior
1D — 1, Abril Ann Avena on Move Over Boys, 18.533.
2D — 1, Vanessa McDaniel on Betty, 19.500.
3D — Phillis White on Cudda, 19.731.
Jackpot novice 1
1D — 1, Amanda Knowles on Lucky, 19.469.
Peewee2 — Talia Quintasket on Evie, Mesa McKinney on Lucy, Shaleese Flowers on Bella, Lucie Marchand on Jill, Wyatt McDaniel on Betty, Katie Thompson on Mister, Karder Burton on Lexi, Edward Marchand Jr. on Sassy Sienna, Tenley Thomas on Mister.
1D — 1, Zoey Marchand on Kimmie D, 17.948. 2, Kaelyn Marchand on Raven, 18.141. 3, Kloee Elsberg on Trip, 18.277.
2D — 1, Kadi Burton on Hank, 18.468.
3D — 1, Kaelyn Marchand on RJS Legacy, 18.960. 2, Cayden Diefenbach on Apallo, 19.032. 3, Bailey Wallis on Skip N Da Rock Hot Stuff, 19.062.
4D — 1, Vanessa McDaniel o n Betty, 19.500. 2, Penny Poland on Cubs Dr. Awesome, 19.051. 3, Phillis White on Cudda, 19.731.
5D — 1, Kate Teodoro on Laredo, 20.010. 2, Hannah McDaniel on Lucy, 20.515. 3, Amanda Knowles on Lucky, 21.077.
Youth 2
1D — 1, Zoey Marchand on Kimmie D, 18.523.
2D — 1, Kadi Burton on Hank, 19.028. 2, Chandler Leith on Cheyene, 19.091. 3, Camri Peterson on Little Girl, 19.140.
3D — 1, Taylor Thomas on Junior, 20.462.
4D — 1, Zoey Marchand on War Saint, 20.543. 2, Kyla Poland on Jessie Flying First, 30.171.
Senior 2
1D — 1, Vanessa McDaniel on Betty, 19.500. 2, Phyllis White on Cudda, 19.731.
Novice 2
1D — 1, Amanda Knowles on Lucky, 19.469.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.