OKANOGAN – A flat track racing fundraiser to benefit improvements to the Suicide Race hill didn’t make any money, but achieved the goal of bringing people and race families together for a fun day of racing, said organizer Pete Palmer.
About 200 people attended the July 24 event at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds.
“Although we did not make any money on this fundraiser, we are confident that in the future and with more time to plan, these events will only get better,” said Palmer, president of the Suicide Race Owners and Jockeys Association. “No injuries and nothing but good ol’ fun had by all.”
In races where the winner took all the purse, there were three or fewer horses running. Races split 70/30 percent had fields of more than three.
Besides Palmer, race volunteers included Fawn Swan, announcer; Alfred Carden, finish line judge/race coordinator; Jess Morago, camera/gate; Arnold St. Pierre, finish line judge; Norberta Abrahamson, gate truck; Arnold Abrahamson, starter; Jonathan Abrahamson, vice president/race coordinator; Raynee St. Pierre, secretary/entries; Palmer, president/entries and organizer.
Pony relay (11 and under) – 1, Young Voices, jockey Shoka Marchand. 2, Lil NW Relay No. 1, jockey Jace Marchand. 3, Lil NW Relay No. 2, jockey Grey Horse Marchand. Added $200 by OJ plus $50 added by Arrow Lakes Relay, $20 entry fee; each team was given $100 for racing.
Half-mile fillies and mares (gate race) – 1, Tapit Rules, ridden by Louis Zacherle, owned by Ed Marchand. Purse $300, winner take all.
Half-mile maiden (gate race) – 1, Reddish, ridden by Montana Pakootas, owned by Preston Boyd. Purse $300, winner take all.
Women’s half-mile – 1, No Name, ridden by Sissy Seymour, owned by Casey Nissen, $280. 2, Trigger, ridden and owned by Talliyah Timentwa, $120.
Junior relay (12- to 17-year-olds) – 1, Northern Cross Relay, jockey Ryder Abrahamson, owned by Ryder Abrahamson, $280. 2, Pakootas Relay, jockey Teto Pakootas, owned by Teto Pakootas, $120.
Half-mile chief’s race – 1, Spokanee, ridden by Riley Prescott, Owned by Jim Best, $350. 2, Rusty, ridden by Dreamer Best, owned by Blake Marchand, $150.
Senior relay (18 and over) – 1, Abrahamson Relay, jockey Scott Abrahamson, owned by Jonathan Abrahamson, $490. 2, Spokanee Relay, jockey Riley Prescott, owned by Jim Best, $210.
