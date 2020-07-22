eagle track

Cars zip around a corner at Eagle Track Raceway.

 Brock Hires | The Chronicle

REPUBLIC – Racing at Eagle Track Raceway, south of town on Pendry Road, has been postponed for the rest of the season.

Racing had been scheduled for July 25.

Organizers announced Monday night that COVID-19 restrictions led to the cancellation decision.

