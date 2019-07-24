Other results include:
First, Steve Hood; second, Brain Whitney; third, Trent Twamley, fourth, Lucas Larsen; fifth, Trevor Twamley; sixth, Adrian Konkler.
First, Deven Johnson; second, Keith Pouley; third, Scott Kuntz; fourth, Corey Christie; fifth, John Johnson; sixth, LD Fletcher.
First, Keith Pouley; second, Steve Hood; third, Devin Johnson; fourth, Brian Whitney.
First, Deven Johnson; second, Keith Pouley; third, Brian Whitney; fourth, Scott Kuntz; fifth, Corey Christie; sixth, Lucas Larsen; seventh, Trevor Twamley; eighth, Adrian Konkler; ninth, Trent Twamley; 10, John Johnson; 11, Steve Hood.
First, Kevin Burley; second, Jason Stone.
First, Jason Stone; second, Kevin Burley.
First, Jason Stone; second, Kevin Burley
First, Jason Pestka; second, Leighton Braun
First, Jason Pestka; second, Leighton Braun.
