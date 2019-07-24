racing

Steve Hood (74) edges past Brian Whitney of Tonasket (30) in the Fever Four race Saturday, July 20, at Eagle Track Raceway near Republic.
REPUBLIC — Deven Johnson claimed the main heat title Saturday, July 20, at Eagle Track Raceway during the Canadian Appreciation Race.
Johnson also claimed first place in the fever 4 race earlier in the afternoon.
Other results include:
Fever 4 A
First, Steve Hood; second, Brain Whitney; third, Trent Twamley, fourth, Lucas Larsen; fifth, Trevor Twamley; sixth, Adrian Konkler.
Fever 4 B
First, Deven Johnson; second, Keith Pouley; third, Scott Kuntz; fourth, Corey Christie; fifth, John Johnson; sixth, LD Fletcher.
Trophy Dash Fever 4
First, Keith Pouley; second, Steve Hood; third, Devin Johnson; fourth, Brian Whitney.
Main Fever 4
 First, Deven Johnson; second, Keith Pouley;  third, Brian Whitney; fourth, Scott Kuntz; fifth,  Corey Christie; sixth, Lucas Larsen; seventh, Trevor Twamley; eighth, Adrian Konkler; ninth, Trent Twamley; 10, John Johnson; 11, Steve Hood.
Superstock
First, Kevin Burley; second, Jason Stone.
Superstock Trophy Dash
First, Jason Stone; second, Kevin Burley.
Main
First, Jason Stone; second, Kevin Burley
Modified
First, Jason Pestka; second, Leighton Braun
Modified Trophy
First, Jason Pestka; second, Leighton Braun.

