REPUBLIC – Racing is planned this Saturday, June 27, at Eagle Track Raceway on Pendry Road.
Time-ins are at 2 p.m., with racing at 3 p.m. Admission will be charged.
Saturday marks the first day of racing at the track. Opening-day racing had been scheduled for June 13, but rain prevailed and the event was canceled.
Ferry County is in Phase 3, so 50 percent attendance is allowed.
No concessions are available, but barbecuing is allowed.
Social distancing rules:
-Fans are asked to space themselves around the track. The upper level will be available for walk-in only, along with the right side of the announcer’s stand. People are asked to bring their own chairs.
-Everyone should wear facemasks when a distance of six feet cannot be maintained.
-People who are sick or have COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home.
-Those attending are asked to bring their own hand sanitizer.
-Racers must bring their own pens to sign driver waivers and sign in pit crews.
-Exact cash is preferred to minimize transfer of money from person to person.
-Social distancing is required in the pits.
