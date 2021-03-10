BRIDGEPORT – Waterville-Mansfield traveled to Bridgeport on March 5 and came away with a 52-0 victory.
“We had some opportunities for plays late in the game, and we are excited to build off of what we learned in this game,” said Bridgeport coach John McDougal. “We started only two players that played on our 2019-20 team, so we are you and are ready to grow and get better every day.”
The Mustangs will host Pateros on March 12.
Lake Roosevelt 37, Tonasket 0
Tonasket played with lots of enthusiasm, but Lake Roosevelt prevailed, 37-0, in a football game on the Tigers’ field, said coach Jay Hawkins.
“The game gave us a nice foundation to move forward this week on getting better,” he said. “This team is full of players eager to play the game.”
He said the Raiders have good size and experience.
ACH 34, Liberty Bell 16
Almira/Coulee-Hartline topped Liberty Bell, 34-16, at home on March 6.
In the first quarter, ACH quarterback completed a pass to Grady Murray for five yards and a touchdown, then ran for five yards for another score. Both two-point conversion attempts failed.
In the second period, Parker Roberts scored on a 10-yard run. A two-point conversion from Dane Isaak to Murray was good. Another second-quarter touchdown came on an Isaak to Murray pass for 43 yards. The conversion, from Isaak to Cody Allsbrook failed, leaving the score at 26-0 at the half.
ACH scored again in the fourth quarter on an Isaak run for seven yards. The conversion pass from Isaak to Roberts was good.
Liberty Bell roared back with two fourth quarter scores, the first coming on a Riley Lidey run for 15 yards. A two-point conversion by Dusty Patterson was good.
The second Mountain Lion score came with 1:27 left in the game as Tyler Darwood passed to Lidey for 32 yards and a touchdown. The conversion pass from Lidey to Sawyer Crandall was good, bring the score to the final 34-16.
For the game, ACH amassed 371 yards of offense to Liberty Bell’s 180.
Brewster 22, Manson 6
Manson opened its football season at home with 65 fans in attendance to watch a rare March high school football game, said Manson Athletic Director Eric Sivertson.
The visiting Brewster team topped the host, 22-6.
For Brewster, Kelson Gebbers was 9-for 22 for 113 yards with one touchdown, said coach Jake Johanson.
“Manson turned the ball over twice on early possessions, leading to a quick 8-0 deficit,” said Sivertson. “The Trojans moved the ball well at times in the first half, but threw an interception at the goal line that eliminated an early scoring opportunity.”
Brewster led 22-0 at the half.
Manson adjusted during half time and scored quickly in the second half, led by freshman quarterback Angel Lopez, who threw for 155 yards and a touchdown, said Sivertson. His favorite target was freshman wide receiver Ben Cullison, who had three catches for 86 yards.
On the ground, the Trojans were led by senior Caden Beazley with 142 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Manson shut out the Bears in the second half behind strong defense led by Cody Fitzpatrick and Beazley, who led the team with nine tackles. Manson was close to another score with first and goal on the one-yard line with 15 minutes to play, but a second red zone turnover stopped the advance, Sivertson said.
“The defense played great all night,” said Johanson. “We did a good job forcing fumbles and we tackled well all night long.”
In rushing, Bears Gio Nila had eight carries for 109 yards and a touchdown, Adaih Najera had 13 for 69 yards and a touchdown, Kelson Gebbers had seven for 23 yards and Tyson Schertenleib had four but no yardage.
Schertenleib was 4-for 69 on receptions. Logan McGuire had two receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown, Reese Vassar had two catches for 15 yards and Nila had one reception for 13 yards.
Arnie Arevalo led the defense with 17 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Najera had six tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Manson plays at Warden on Friday, March 12.
Warden 28, Oroville 0
A young Oroville team dropped a 28-0 football game to Warden on March 5 on the Cougars’ field.
“I thought we gave great effort,” said coach Rick Clark. “However, our youth and lack of experience was very evident in the second half.”
The teams remained scoreless at the half, but Warden ramped up the offense during the second half.
“We had some poor tackling and gave up some big plays for scores” in the second half, said Clark. “As far as stats, we won the takeaway battle 4-1 and had fewer penalties. However, we only had five or six first downs and only crossed the 50 (yard line) twice.”
The Hornets struggled up front with a young offensive line.
