SPOKANE – Lake Roosevelt locked down fourth place in the boys’ 2B Hardwood Classic on Saturday, March 7 against the Toutle Lake Fighting Ducks, 49-46.
The Raiders came up against the Ducks for the second time in post-season. Just as Brewster lost to Life Christian in the regional tournament, Lake Roosevelt lost to Toutle Lake.
Sam Wapato sank 15 points for the Raiders, while Cam St. Pierre led the team in rebounds with six. Soarin Marchand also scored in double digits, with 12.
Lake Roosevelt (49) - Marchand 12. St. Pierre 7. Jordan 7. Wapato 15. George 8. Whitelaw. Cante. Edmo. Saxon.
Toutle Lake (46) - Keeton 10. Cox 11. Swanson 9. Hadaller 7. Moss 9. Lundquist. Nicholson.
Lake Roosevelt 63, Liberty (Spangle) 61
Lake Roosevelt squeaked past No. 1-seeded Liberty (Spangle), 63-61, in the third round on March 6.
The win sent the Raiders to the placement round against the Toutle Lake Ducks.
Three players scored in double digits for the Raiders – Cam St. Pierre and Sam Wapato, with 13 each, and Jonathon Cante with 12.
All 10 of Lake Roosevelts players scored, as the team shot 43.1 percent from the field, 26.7 percent from the three-point line and 62.5 percent from the free throw stripe.
Lake Roosevelt (63) - Marchand 7. St. Pierre 13. Whitelaw 6. Jordan 2. Wapato 13. Cante 12. Edmo 2. Nicholson 3. Saxon 3. George 2.
Liberty (61) - Marsh 6. J Holling 14. Flaig 8. Colvin 9. Ricker 20. Simmons 2. D Holling 2. Foland.
Life Christian Academy 57, Lake Roosevelt 46
Lake Roosevelt dropped to the consolation bracket on Thursday after a 57-46 loss to Life Christian Academy.
Cam St. Pierre led the Raiders with 17 points, while Soarin Marchand pull down a team-high seven rebounds.
Chae Haynes led Life Christian with 29 points.
Life Christian Academy (46) - Nichols 8. Maulana 7. Swillie 10. Trimble 3. Haynes 29. Novotny. Coates-White.
Lake Roosevelt (57) - Marchand 6. St. Pierre 17. Whitelaw 5. Jordan 13. Wapato 1. Nicholson 4. Cante. Edmo. Saxon. George.
Lake Roosevelt 62, Wahkiakum 59.
Lake Roosevelt started the tournament with a 62-59 win on Wednesday over the Wahkiakum Mules.
Sam Wapato had the hot hand for the Raiders, scoring 18 points. Hunter Whitelaw hauled in 10 rebounds.
Lake Roosevelt scored 22 of 55 from the field, 9 of 33 from the three-point line and 9 of 11 from the charity stripe.
Jake Leitz scored 21 for Wahkiakum.
Lake Roosevelt (62) - Marchand 13. St. Pierre 4. Whitelaw 12. George 4. Jordan 5. Edmo 3. Nicholson 3. Wapato 18. Cante. Waters.
Wahkiakum (59) - Laberge 10. Leitz 21. Carlson 15. Avalon 10. Beery 3. Rose. Sause. Niemeyer.
