CASHMERE — A young Lake Roosevelt wrestling team finished second against many larger schools at the Cashmere Invitational on Dec. 14.
“The season has gotten off to a great start and as good as I could have hoped for,” said first-year coach Billy Monroe at Lake Roosevelt. “We finished first the weekend before in Davenport with eight kids placing.
“This weekend in Cashmere was another step up competition-wise, with lots of A schools there. We lost a few heart-breakers that could have given us a couple more placers.”
Mount Baker took first at Cashmere with 250 points.
Lake Roosevelt was second with 171 points, paced by champions Colton Jackson at 113, Robert Thomas at 120 and Myka Boyd at 195.
“I am excited for this year,” said Monroe. “We are young with only one senior wrestling in Cashmere, so we have lots of room for growth this season. I was a bit surprised we placed second as a team considering the teams that where there. We are stepping it up again this weekend by taking a few kids to Tri-State in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and then over Christmas break we will go the Freeman Christmas Invite that has many top teams from eastern Washington.”
Omak finished fifth at Cashmere with 137 points.
“We had half a line up and scored enough to finish in the top five,” Omak coach Dean Agee said. “The young team is learning to put wins together and score bonus points in the tournaments. We will be wrestling through the holidays with tournaments in Grand Coulee, Oroville (NOHI) and Freeman.”
Champions for the Pioneers included Kaden Cate at 126 and Tony Marchand at 160.
Runner-ups included John Cardona at 152 and Leighton Jensen at 285.
Oroville, despite a depleted lineup, finished eighth with 75.5 points.
“Illness, injuries, ineligibility, were among the downfalls that led to only three entrants in this A school-dominated tournament, said Hornet coach Chuck Ricevuto. “Our three kids did quite well, finishing ahead of five other schools who had double digit-numbered entrants in the tournament.”
Freshman Matt Donaglia (113), senior captain Darian Range (152) and senior Colby Guzman (170) each made it to the finals at their weights, “racking up pins and big points along the way,” said Ricevuto.
Range pinned all of his opponents to finish first, including a pin in 46 seconds in the finals.
Donaglia and Guzman finished second.
Oroville hosts Lake Roosevelt, Tonasket and Liberty Bell at 76 p.m. in the second of three home mixers on Dec. 18.
The Hornets host the North Okanogan Holiday Invitational tournament with 15 teams at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
“This NOHI looks to be one of the most competitive tournaments we have ever hosted,” said Ricevuto, noting other teams include Omak, Davenport, Royal and Lind-Ritzville.
Okanogan was ninth with 75.5 points.
“Overall, I was happy with how our Okanogan Bulldogs wrestled and competed,” said Lee Morrison, who coached the team at Cashmere. “Cashmere ran a very well organized tournament which was appreciated. This was the toughest tournament thus far and it showed.
“Unfortunately, we had multiple kids injured and sick which took away from them competing at their optimal level but nonetheless I was still happy with the heart they showed throughout the day. I feel the momentum growing within this young Bulldog team, I’m sure it will continue to get better throughout the year.”
James Smith finished first at 285.
Sterling Ritch was third at 182, Ian Ellis was fourth at 220 and Johnny Swartsel was fifth at 152.
Tonasket, which split its team last Saturday, tied for 10th with Cashmere with 75 points.
The Tigers, which sent nine wrestlers to the Inland Empire tournament, had 13 grapplers at Cashmere.
Tonasket’s top finishers included second to Derrek Hollister (120), fifth to Gerardo Martinez (120), Angel DePaz (132) and Blaize Wallis (145).
“This was a great weekend of tough wrestling for everyone,” said Tonasket coach Cole Denison. “Can’t wait to sharpen our skills this week then off to battle with the best next weekend at Tri State.”
Team scores: 1, Mount Baker, 250. 2, Lake Roosevelt, 171. 3, Connell, 152.5. 4, Sultan, 150. 5 Omak, 137. 6, Selah 114. 7, Chelan, 95.5. 8, Oroville, 76. 9, Okanogan, 75.5. 10, Cashmere and Tonasket, 75. 12, Liberty Bell, 49. 13, Columbia Burbank, 25.
Individuals:
106 — 5-6: Mendez, Conn, d. Tameron Hall, Omak, 9-4.
113 — 1-2, Colton Jackson, LR, p. Donaglia, Oroville, 0:50.
120 — 1-2, Robert Thomas, LR, p. Derrek Hollister, Tonasket, 1:03. 5-6, Gerardo Martinez, Tonasket, p. Kaden Coons Sultan, 0:43.
126 — 1-2, Kaden Cate, Omak, p. Josh Verhuel, Sultan, 3:46. 3-4, Teyten Flores, LR, p. John Carney, Cashmere, 2:22.
132 - 3-4, Caden Johnson, Omak, d. Juan Woody, CB, 10-8. 5-6, Angel DePaz, Tonasket, p. Ameron Bretz, Tonasket, 4:10.
138 — 5-6, Judah Yates, Selah, p. Scott Kuntz, Tonasket, 4:23.
145 — 5-6, Blaize Wallis, Tonasket, d. Tieman Davis, Chelan, 9-6.
152 — 1-2, Darian Range, Oroville, p. John Cardona, Omak, 0:46. 5-6, Johnny Swartsel, Okanogan, p. Jose Mercado, Chelan, 2:35.
160 — 1-2, Tony Marchand, Omak, p. Julio Alatore, Chelan, 5:27. 3-4, Colby Wagar, MB, p. Evan Vanatta, Tonasket, 4:56. 5-6, Dylan Wiles, LR, p. Colton Funk, Chelan, 0:33.
170 — 1-2, Bodie Paul, LB, d. Colby Guzman, Oroville, 6-3. 5-6, Jaxsen Tutlie, Connell, p. Ryden Zabreznik, Tonasket, 1:50.
182 — 1-2, Jekoby Tutle, Connell, d. Noah Holston, LB, 8-1. 3-4, Sterling Ritch, Okanogan, p. Kaden Hardwick, Sultan, 3:28.
195 — 3-4, Myka Boyd, LR, p. Dawson Spies, Cashmere, 1:37.
220 — 3-4, Cody Deason, Sultan, p. Ian Ellis, Okanogan, 2:08. 5-6, Trevon Johnson, LR, p. Tietan Nelson, Selah, 2:15.
285 — 1-2, James Smith, Okanogan, p. Leighton Jensen, Omak, 3:04. 3-4, Joseph Tynan, LR, d. Alonso Benegas, Chelan, 8-3. 5-6, Sherwin Vargas, LR, p. Frans Hokanson, Connell, 1:20.
Tonasket finishes 10th
SPOKANE — Tonasket finished 10th against much larger schools at the 2019 Inland Empire Invitational on Dec. 13 at Central Valley High School.
The Tigers compiled 97.5 points, which placed them in front of much bigger schools such as Kennewick (11, 87.5), Walla Walla (12, 79) and Ferris (13, 78).
Taking first was Colin Silverthorn at 138 pounds. He took a 7-2 decision over Mead’s Johnny Mason in the championship.
Finishing fourth were Rielan Bretz at 138 and Carson Sasse at 220.
Other placers included Austin Brock at 170 and Lane Bolich at 126.
Girls take fourth places
WARDEN — Tonasket’s Cailee Denison (110) and Athena Rietveld (130) along with Okanogan’s Afton Wood (115) and Makayla Duran (235) each finished fourth at a girls tournament Dec. 14.
There were 27 schools at the meet.
Also for Tonasket, Grace Stiles (135) finished sixth.
Also competing were Savannah Bones (115), Zelene Ruiz (145) and Jamie Wilson (155).
“As always we are very proud of the effort these girls put into the sport and happy to see results from this hard work,” said Tonasket coach Cole Denison.
Also for Okanogan, which finished 14th as a team, were Tatianna Carson in fifth (4-1) along with Sarah Hamilton (120, 1-2) and Amy Myers (155, 1-2).
“We only had five of our nine girls able to wrestle in the tournament due to some injuries and being ill,” Okanogan coach Andy Knutson said. “Because it was a large tournament (full 16-person brackets), they medaled the top five.”
The previous week at Eastmont, with 18 schools and full brackets, Duran was first at 235.
Okanogan finished third as a team.
Seconds went to Carson (130), Samanda Payne (140) and Myers (155).
Others include third to Crystal Harrison (235), fourth to Wood (115) and Solstice Johnsen (235).
The girls will be at Newport this weekend.
“Hopefully we will have all of them able to wrestle,” said Knutson. “Last year they got third and received our first girls’ trophy. They hope to improve on that.”
Oroville hosts mixer
OROVILLE — Tonasket and Pateros joined host Oroville for a mixer Dec. 11.
“The Hornet wrestling team had its first home event of the young season in front of what turned out to be a decent crowd,” coach Chuck Ricevuto said. “Academic ineligibility, absenteeism and illness allowed only half our team to compete but was good experience for those who were able to.”
Senior Taralynn Fox at 130 pounds improved to 5-0 with another pin.
“Fellow team captain Darian Range (152) pulled off a very tough and ‘gutty” overtime win over Enrique Long of Tonasket,” said Ricevuto. “Freshman, Matt Donaglia (113) added two more wins by way of pin to his early season record while sophomore Miguel Quezada (126) and Oscar Cervantes (195) were also victors by way of pins.”
Also wrestling for Oroville were Issie Barrera (145) and Melinda Clark (135).
Oroville will host a mixer Wednesday, Dec. 18, with Lake Roosevelt and Tonasket, starting at 6 p.m.
