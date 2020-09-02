REPUBLIC – An August fundraiser to pay for Ferry County Rail Trail washout repairs shattered the $10,000 goal.
Ferry County Rail Trail Partners said $17,150 was raised to repair the three washouts from high water in 2018. The damage also hampered ongoing surfacing plans.
The group said it’s back on track to complete development of the county’s 25-mile, non-motorized rail trail on a former railroad bed.
“With the money raised, we can really get cooking and connect the whole trail,” said Keith Bell, partners vice president. “Work is expected to start soon at West Deer Creek, the first of the three bridge decks to be installed.”
“We had 76 individual donations,” said partners President Bobby Whittaker. “Most were local, though we did have one all the way from Australia.
“The outpouring of support illustrates how much our community enjoys this trail. We also recognize it as an economic driver that brings much-needed recreational tourism to the area.”
According to a report released in July by the state Recreation and Conservation Office, people spend $26.5 billion annually in Washington to enjoy their favorite outdoor activities. That includes trips to local, state and national parks, plus spending on outdoor recreation gear, equipment and repair services.
