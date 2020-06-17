CURLEW – A temporary bridge has been installed on the Ferry County Rail Trail at West Deer Creek.
A permanent bridge deck will follow in about a month and a half, said Ferry County Rail Trail Partners President Bobby Whittaker.
Installation of the temporary bridge allowed the six-mile Curlew-Kettle River segment of the trail, with access to the tunnel, to reopen.
“We’re excited to have it open,” said Whittaker.
Storms, combined with spring runoff, washed out a section of the trail 1.5 miles north of the Curlew Trailhead at West Deer Creek. Volunteers were able to save the temporary bridge when the creek blew out its banks, but that also meant there was no way for trail users to access the part of the trail leading to the tunnel.
Stotts Construction helped with emergency repairs to the riverbank and stream channel. With water receding last week, volunteers reset the temporary bridge with help from Bobby Zerck and his mini excavator.
The temporary bridge is not Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant and has a 400-pound weight limit. Bicycle riders are asked to walk their bikes across the bridge.
Last month, Project Manager Keith Bell oversaw the trail group’s surface reconditioning efforts that included rolling six miles of the Curlew Lake segment and another seven miles from the Curlew School north along the Kettle River to Hurlburt Road.
The trail remains impassible at Lone Ranch Creek because of a washout. The group will work on fixing that in July with a new bridge deck.
“The crushed rock surface really responded well to the reconditioning during the wet weather and we plan to set our new bridge decks later this summer” said Bell.
Closures came after flooding in the region in 2019 when many private, county and state roads experienced total washouts.
Along the 25-mile trail, culverts at Lone Ranch Creek and West Deer Creek were loss, bisecting the trail in these areas.
“We have been working with the county and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to place two large bridge decks over these washouts this summer,” said the rail trail group. “This will provide a long-term, safe, fish-friendly solution.”
The trail features vault toilets on the six-mile Curlew Lake section at the Blacks Beach and Kiwanis trailheads, plus a porta-potty at the Curlew trailhead.
Segments of the trail remain closed because of washouts between Kiwanis trailhead and Tucker Road, Empire Creek Road and Lundimo Meadows Road, and Hurlburt Road and Lone Ranch Road.
Those segments will be reopened as soon as conditions are safe, said the group.
“The fee for using the trail is (to) remove five rocks, sticks or pinecones from the trail,” said the group.
People are asked to pack out what they pack in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.