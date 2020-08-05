REPUBLIC - Ferry County Rail Trail Partners have announced an August fundraising goal of $10,000.
Funds are needed to install three permanent bridge decks and connect the trail, said an announcement from the group.
“Due to extreme flooding in the spring of 2018, the rail trail suffered three major washouts that bisected the trail, closed some segments, and slowed progress of the group’s development and surfacing program,” said the announcement. “Funds were donated for the purchase of two replacement bridge decks, but a third bridge is needed, as well as resources to prepare the riverbanks to Department of Fish and Wildlife standards.”
“As soon as we set the bridge decks we can focus on the planned improvements, but first we need to fix the washouts and that needs to happen immediately,” said grant writer and partners Vice President Keith Bell.
Since the rail trail project started in 2007, the group has won state and federal bicycle pedestrian grants and raised funds upwards of a million dollars, but there are no grants that pay for maintenance such as washouts.
“That is all on us,” said Bobby Whittaker, president. “We’ve used hard work and grants to turn this into a community asset and tourist attraction, but on occasion we need to turn to the public to support the work we’re doing.”
The fundraiser runs to the end of August and at time of press already has a standing matching challenge of $2,000, Whittaker said.
Tax-deductible donations can be made through ferrycountyrailtrail.com or sent via check to Ferry County Rail Trail Partners, P.O. Box 3, Malo, WA 99150.
