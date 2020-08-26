REPUBLIC – An August fundraising goal of $10,000 has been set by Ferry County Rail Trail Partners to benefit installation of three permanent bridge decks.
Flooding in the spring of 2018 washed out three sections of the trail, closed some segments, and slowed progress of the group’s development and surfacing program. Funds were donated to purchase of two replacement bridge decks, but a third bridge is needed, as are resources to prepare the riverbanks to state Department of Fish and Wildlife standards, said a partners announcement.
“As soon as we set the bridge decks we can focus on the planned improvements, but first we need to fix the washouts and that needs to happen immediately,” said grant writer and partners Vice President Keith Bell.
Since the project started in 2007, the trail group has won state and federal bicycle pedestrian grants and raised funds upwards of a million dollars, but there are no grants that pay for maintenance such as washouts, said the group.
“That is all on us,” said Bobby Whittaker, trail group president. “We’ve used hard work and grants to turn this into a community asset and tourist attraction, but on occasion we need to turn to the public to support the work we’re doing.”
The fundraiser runs to the end of August. A standing matching challenge of $4,000 is in place.
Tax-deductible donations can be made via PayPal through the group’s website, ferrycountyrailtrail.com, or by check to FCRTP, P.O. BOX 3, Malo WA 99150.
