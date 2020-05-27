REPUBLIC – The Ferry County Rail Trail is being reconditioned this spring, with volunteers planning to add new surfacing and two bridge decks.
“Developing the trail has been one of our community’s biggest achievements. The all-volunteer effort continues to chug along at a very good clip,” said an announcement from Ferry County Rail Trail Partners.
Reconditioning includes dragging and compacting more than 12 miles of crushed rock, primarily in the Curlew Lake and Kettle River sections. New surfacing and the bridge decks will come later this spring.
“The planning, development and maintenance of this community asset is made possible by your donations,” the partners group said.
More information is at ferrycountyrailtrail.com or the Ferry County Rail Trail Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.