REPUBLIC – Last summer, volunteers repaired two major washouts on the Ferry County Rail Trail at Lone Ranch Creek and West Deer Creek.
Damage was the result of 2015 fires, which caused floods that clogged existing culverts and washed out two key sections of trail along the Kettle River north of Curlew, according to the Ferry County Rail Trail Partners.
Repairs included removal of several failed culverts and placement of two bridge decks to span the creeks. Design for the West Deer Creek bridge was provided by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and modified from an engineered plan for the Lone Ranch Creek bridge.
The repairs provide for sustained improvements to fish habitat in two key tributaries of the Kettle River, said the partners.
“One of our objectives is conservation and protection of priority habitats and species that require protective measures for their survival due to their population status, sensitivity to habitat alteration and/or recreational, commercial or tribal importance,” said Sandy Dotts, department habitat biologist. “Conservation of interior Columbia redband trout in the Kettle River watershed is a high priority for us.”
In particular, the Lone Ranch Creek drainage is no longer compromised by inadequate culverts. The result is a dramatic improvement to a major watershed that is key to the long-term viability of redband trout, Dotts said.
The two creek projects combined cost an estimated $36,000. Those resources were a combination of donations from Rail Trail supporters, funds from a Washington Recreation and Conservation Office grant, and time and materials donated by area businesses such as Stotts Construction, which hauled local rock for riparian repairs and placed the bridge decks.
“This community trail would not be here without the continued support of Stotts Construction,” said Keith Bell, Ferry County Rail Trail Partners vice president and project manager. “The support from our community is absolutely our biggest asset.”
