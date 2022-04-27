OMAK — Okanogan and Omak golfers met April 18 at their shared home course, Okanogan Valley Golf Club, for a non-league match.
“It rained on the kids the entire match, but most of them were still able to get in 18 holes,” said Omak coach Nick Popelier.
“The kids stuck it out through a steady rain on Monday afternoon,” said Okanogan coach Mike Carlquist.
Omak’s Josaya Sloan earned medalist honors for the first time with an 87. Brady Tonasket and Blake Sam were right behind, with 88 and 90, respectively.
Okanogan’s Jaden Radke shot his best score of the year, a 97. Riley Moore also shot 94, while Tyler Popelier and Darton Wood shot 112 and 119, respectively. Zander Freel had a 137.
Four Okanogan junior varsity players also had an opportunity to play 18 holes. Chance Richter had a 117, Taggert Grooms carded a 127, Tanner Tugaw shot 131 and Caleb Craddock had a 139.
Halle Richter led the Omak girls with a 109. Coley Christoph had a 111
Okanogan at Banks Lake
The Okanogan boys traveled to Banks Lake Golf Course on April 20 for a match with Oroville, Watervilleand Lake Roosevelt.
“It started raining pretty hard as the last group was finishing,” Carlquist said.
Riley Moore led Okanogan with a 91. Jaden Radke carded a 95, while Tyler Popelier and Darton Wood rounded out the Bulldogs’ top 4 with 102 and 119, respectively.
Taggert Grooms had a 130 and Zander Freel shot 135. Austin Nelson bowed out because of shoulder soreness.
Omak at Cascade
Omak traveled to Cascade on April 20 for another cold, rainy golf match, said Popelier.
Josaya Sloan continued his strong play on the boys’ side, taking medalist honors with an 88. Brady Tonasket and Blake Sam were right behind with 89s, while Jovan Mercado and Cannon Christoph both shot 109.
Omak’s team score was 375. Cascade turned in three varsity scores, so Omak got the team win.
Halle Richter was girls’ medalist at 104. Following her were Kinsey Christoph, 109; Coley Christoph, 114; Callie Christoph, 117; Delaney McNeil, 133, and Lydia Vance, 152.
Girls’ team scores were 444 for Omak and 514 for Cascade.
Quincy at Omak
Omak hosted Quincy on April 22, with Pioneer Blake Sam emerging as medalist with a 79 – his best round of the year.
Josaya Sloan was second at 84, said Omak coach Nick Popelier.
Trey Bierlink was Quincy’s top finisher at 92.
Rounding out Omak’s team were Jovan Mercado and Cannon Christoph, both with 111.
Omak took the team title, 385-445.
Halle Richter was the girls’ medalist at 95, while Quincy’s Emily Wurl was second at 105.
Other Omak girls were Kinsey Christoph, 110; Coley Christoph, 119; Delaney McNeil, 138, and Callie Christoph, 143.
The Omak girls’ team won, 462-490.
