TWISP – A record number of participants counted a record number of birds during the 33rd annual Twisp Christmas Bird Count on Jan. 3.
The count is part of the Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count, a 121-year-old tradition of counting birds during the holiday season in an effort to track bird population trends throughout the Americas.
Despite COVID-19-related changes and restrictions, volunteers in the Twisp event counted 71 species within a 7.5-mile radius of town, said Julie Hovis, the count’s compiler.
“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Twisp count was much different this year,” she said. “No effort was made to recruit new participants, there was no early morning gathering at the Cinnamon Twisp Bakery, and the post-count potluck was done via Zoom.”
In accordance with national Audubon’s safety guidelines, participants either counted with their “pod” members or traveled in separate vehicles, she said.
“The day began with plenty of sunshine and ended with partly cloudy skies and scattered, light snow showers,” she said. “Temperatures were mild throughout the day with a low of 26 degrees F and a high of 40 degrees F.”
Hovis said she was surprised at the turnout and the count’s success.
“For the second year in a row all 12 routes were covered, and it was a record year for number of participants … and number of birds counted, 5,989,” she said. “So maybe there is one good thing about the pandemic – people have more time to count birds.”
Counters went out by foot, car, skis and snowshoes.
The count included several other firsts: A new species, Anna’s hummingbird, was added to the count, an “intergrade” northern flicker, a hybrid between the red-shafted and yellow-shafted subspecies) was observed, and a record number of common goldeneyes were counted, Hovis said.
Most-viewed species this year were California quail, 1,008; house sparrow, 473; common goldeneye, 409; Bohemian waxwing, 345; black-capped chickadee, 304; dark-eyed junco, 259; wild turkey, 258; European starling, 255; house finch, 255; American goldfinch, 227; common raven, 225, and mallard duck, 223.
Among the others were the American wigeon, Bufflehead, hooded and common mergansers, sharp-shinned hawk, 63 bald eagles, Virginia rail, great horned and northern pygmy owls, belted kingfisher, Townsend’s solitaire, American dipper, pine and evening grosbeaks, snow bunting, and red-breasted, white-breasted and pygmy nuthatches.
Christmas Bird Counts also were conducted in the Bridgeport and Omak-Okanogan areas. Statistics for those counts have not been provided.
In other birdwatching news, Okanogan County Tourism Council has named the Canada jay as its bird of the week.
The bird, also known as the gray jay, is a member of the corvid family of birds, along with Stellar’s jay, crows, ravens, Clark’s nutcrackers and magpies. They live in northern or high-elevation conifer forests, such as those found in the North Cascades.
“These relatively small, cute, gray and white birds are the ones who will come to your hands fir food, though be careful as they will also steal food from your campsites, backpacks and cabins if given the chance,” said the council’s announcement.
