OLYMPIA – New aluminum signs urging people to “Recreate Responsibly” will greet visitors at state parks, wildlife areas and recreation lands around the state.
They offer guidance from the Recreate Responsibly Coalition on being in the outdoors during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly 400 signs, in English and Spanish, will be placed at popular recreation areas, said the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, state Department of Fish and Wildlife and state Department of Natural Resources.
Land managers are observing a sharp increase in visits to state public lands compared to previous years, leading to health and safety concerns. State land managers’ goal is to provide guidance on how people can protect their families, communities and the environment while enjoying public lands, trails and waters.
REI Co-op, a founding member of the Recreate Responsibly Coalition, funded the sign creation.
