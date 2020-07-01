COULEE DAM – More parts of Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area are reopening July 1.
“Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area is increasing recreational access and services,” said an agency announcement.
The National Park Service is working service-wide with health authorities to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and use a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area receives approximately 65 percent of its annual visitation between June and September. In addition to the five counties surrounding Lake Roosevelt - Lincoln, Stevens, Ferry, Okanogan and Grant - approximately 61 percent of the area’s visitors come from Spokane, King and Snohomish counties, or about 410,000 people annually.
While some counties surrounding Lake Roosevelt have entered Phase 3, King County moved into Phase 2 on June 19. With the change in King County’s status, Lake Roosevelt was able to move into Phase 2 of Washington’s Safe Start reopening plan, said officials.
During Phase 2, gathering and outdoor recreation sizes are limited to no more than five people outside a person’s household.
Beginning July 1, Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area will reopen access to:
-All National Park Service operated boat-in campgrounds and associated restrooms. Restrooms will not be cleaned on a daily basis; floating restrooms will remain closed. Visitors are advised to bring and use their own hand sanitizer.
- Spring Canyon, Fort Spokane and Kettle Falls campgrounds by reservation only. The agency has expanded the number of campsites available through the reservation system at those campgrounds.
Group campsites will remain closed until further notice in compliance with Washington Phase 2 gathering restriction.
Reservations through https://www.recreation.gov/camping/gateways/2802 are open for those three campgrounds. All campers must have a valid reservation to camp. There will be no first-come, first-served camping allowed at this time.
-Additional campgrounds as they are added to the reservation system.
Park officials say they continue to monitor the coronavirus pandemic and work closely with state and local public health officials. Campground operations may change at any time throughout the summer under required COVID-19 mitigations.
Other spaces that are available:
-Commercial guide services with two or fewer people from the same household.
-Marina slip rentals, once the water rises high enough to support operations.
-Marina houseboat and watercraft rentals in compliance with state Phase 2 guidelines.
-Eight day-use areas (Spring Canyon, Keller Ferry, Fort Spokane, Porcupine Bay, Hunters, Bradbury Beach, Kettle Falls and Evans). Vault toilets are available.
-Nine boat launch docks (Spring Canyon, Keller Ferry, Seven Bays, Fort Spokane, Porcupine Bay, Hunters, Bradbury Beach, Kettle Falls and Evans).
-Boat launches throughout the lake - boat launch docks will not be adjusted daily.
-Shoreline outside of the Colville and Spokane reservations’ boundaries. Campers must be fully self-contained; there are no floating restrooms available. People should plan to pack out what’s packed in, including human waste and waste disposal bags, disposable gloves and masks.
With public health in mind, several facilities and services remain closed:
-For areas outside of the eight day-use areas and three campgrounds that are open, people should bring their own outdoor toilet options (marine sanitation device for boats or something like a Luggable Loo, Wag Bags, Biffy Bags, etc., for day-use areas), soap, water, hand sanitizer and toilet paper.
-Water services outside of the eight day-use areas and three campgrounds listed.
-Fish-cleaning stations.
-Trash collection.
-The visitor center.
-All public and education programs.
-Comfort stations (flush toilet facilities).
People visiting the area should follow state health orders, practice “leave no trace” principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.