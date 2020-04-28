OLYMPIA – Some recreational activities – including fishing, hunting and golf – will reopen May 5 under an easing of coronavirus closure orders by Gov. Jay Inslee.
He announced Monday afternoon, April 27, that some activities can be resumed as long as people continue social distancing. Specific rules were announced for golfing.
Day use of state parks, public lands, and fish and wildlife areas will be allowed. People experiencing coronavirus symptoms should continue to stay home, the governor said.
“This is not a return to normal today,” Inslee said in a press conference. “The virus is too rampant to allow that.”
Lands managed by the state departments of natural resources, and fish and wildlife will reopen, as will Washington State Parks and Recreation sites.
The reopening will apply to state-managed parks, wildlife areas, recreation land, boat launches and natural areas.
Camping and other overnight accommodations will remain closed.
DNR recreation sites will be opened as soon as possible beginning May 5, the agency said.
“Reopening our public lands however, does not mean we can stop being vigilant in the fight against this virus,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “We all need to make sure we continue to do as much as we can to keep our families, our communities, and our first responders healthy.”
Fish and wildlife and state parks lands also will reopen May 5 for local, day-use recreation only. The agencies said it may take several days for gates to be unlocked and sites to be serviced at remote areas because of limited staff capacity.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife said hunting and fishing licenses may be purchased by phone at 360-902-2464 or online at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/#/login.
As of Chronicle press time Monday afternoon, no additional information was available about fishing.
