Officials needed for school basketball contests
OMAK – As school athletes prepare to start traditional winter sports, a shortage of game referees has left schedulers scrambling to cover games.
Basketball and wrestling competitions are set to begin May 22, with the season running through June 19. Winter sports were postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.
North central Washington’s basketball officials’ associations in Okanogan and Chelan counties are “significantly short of game officials,” according to an announcement from the associations. Early estimates show rosters of game referees are down by as much as 50 percent, with several factors playing a role.
Mike Thornton, who schedules officials for the Okanogan County Basketball Officials Association, said 15 of the normal 25 varsity-certified officials had indicated they planned to return to cover varsity, junior varsity and junior high/middle school contests.
In Chelan County, longtime referee and Washington Officials Association board member Steve Simonson said numbers are down about 33 percent in that association. Numbers might be below 50 percent in the Columbia Basin Association, centered in Grant County, he said.
“It would be a great time for those thinking about officiating,” said Simonson. “With the shortage, there will be lots of games to ref, and with no playoffs or tournaments, a great time to learn about officiating.”
WOA Executive Director Todd Stordahl said through Seasons 1 and 2 (traditional fall and spring sports) the figures were consistent across all of the sports that require game officials.
It’s still early for firm Season 3 numbers, officials said.
Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, which governs competitive school sports, designated the season numbers and which sports could be played in each.
Stordahl said WOA is not sure about basketball official numbers yet, but officials in other sports are down about 33-37 percent.
The total number of games is down because of shortened season and because some schools are not offering junior high/middle school or junior varsity programs this year, “so that helps,” said Stordahl. “It seems like the officials that have opted to officiate have also made themselves available to cover as many games as possible. It still isn’t enough, but the effort is definitely there.”
Officials said shifting of the winter season from late November through February to late May and early June seems to be a key factor everywhere. Officiating high schools in Washington is not usually a primary income source, so work responsibilities take precedence with individual scheduling, and taking time away to travel and call games is more difficult.
COVID-19 precautions and a resistance to wearing facial protections are also key in the decision to avoid officiating this year. Normal general turnover also is a factor, association officials said.
In some areas, the loss of college students also is a factor. Tim Lewis, a Liberty Bell and Washington State University, is a board member and trainer for the Southeast Washington Basketball Officials Association. He said with both WSU and the University of Idaho sending students on summer break in early May, about 25 percent of his association’s refs will be lost.
“At some point, as selfless as our people are, we have to keep their mental and physical health in mind, and working games six nights a week isn't going to be healthy mentally or physically for 90 percent of our officials,” said Lewis, who lives in Pullman. “As much as we try to preach the fun aspect of what we do, there’s still a lot of brain work that goes into refereeing basketball and it can wear on people.”
Thornton said the Okanogan County Association needs additional members from local communities to help cover middle school and JV levels especially. Game fees vary from about $25 per game for middle school to $40 for high school JV and $50 for high school varsity.
Annual association dues of $65 cover WOA and local association, rule books, officiating mechanics books, a subscription to Referee magazine, WOA pass for state tournaments and events, and insurance coverage.
More information is available from Thornton at 509-826-1965.
