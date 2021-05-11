OKANOGAN – The first NRA-approved regional match of the year for high-power and service rifle shooters will be Saturday, May 15, at the Okanogan Wildlife Council lower range off B&O Road.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a safety briefing at 8:50 a.m. and competition starting at 9, said spokesman Ralph Malone. Entries will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis up to range capacity.
Fees will be charged for adult and junior shooters; fees include NRA match reporting fees.
“This is an 88-round match, so bring at least 100 rounds of ammo in case there is an alibi round,” Malone said.
Competition is open to the public.
Awards will be given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.