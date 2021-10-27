SPOKANE – The Republic girls placed second as a team in the District 7 1B/2B league championship cross country meet Oc. 22 at Plantes Ferry Park.
St. George’s nudged the Tigers out of the top spot with 45 points to Republic’s 47. Asotin was third and Kettle Falls fourth.
On the boys’ side, Republic did not record a team score. St. George’s won with 41 points.
Girls team – 1, St. George’s, 45. 2, Republic, 47. 3, Asotin, 62. 4, Kettle Falls, 64.
Girls individual, 5K – 1, Chloe Overberg, Asotin, 17:51.05. 8, Sarah McGaffey, Republic, 21:50.22. 9, Melanie Bineau, Republic, 21:55.1. 11, Melissa Bineau, Republic, 22:31.6. 13, Courtney Starr, Republic, 22:47.63. 25, Isabelle Bineau, Republic, 25:57.95. 26, Clarissa Stensgar, Inchelium, 25:58.81.
Girls junior high, 2.5K – 16, Annika Baker, Republic, 11:26.57. 20, Piper Stotts, Republic, 12:10.61.
Boys team – 1, St. George’s, 59. 2, Chewelah, 71. 3, Asotin, 75. 4, Davenport, 79. 5, Kettle Falls, 138. 6, Valley Christian, 149. 7, Northwest Christian (Colbert), 184. 8, Colfax, 222. 9, Liberty (Spangle), 247. 10, Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame, 249. 11, Wellpinit, 290.
Boys individual, 5K – 1, Cole Foster, Chewelah, 16:07.73. 2, Nicholas Baker, Republic, 16:26.8. 23, Logan Thompson, Republic, 18:00.47. 24, Korbin Forsman, Republic, 18:00.78. 31, Isaac Hoskie, Inchelium, 18:20.53. 88, Connor McElheran, Republic, 24:09.57.
Boys junior high, 2.5K – 30, Landon Short, Republic, 11:19.96. 31, Ashton Gliddon, Republic, 11:21.41. 41, Iman Abdullah, Republic, 11:55.55. 47, Forrest Royal, Inchelium, 12:18.41.
More championships
-Omak was scheduled to participate in the Caribou Trail League/District 6 1A championship meet Oct. 26 at Walla Walla Point Park, Wenatchee.
-The Central Washington B League championships and state qualifier meet is set for Oct. 27 at the Okanogan Valley Golf Club.
-The District 7/9 1B/2B regional championships are Oct. 30 at the Colfax Golf Club.
-State championships for all levels are Nov. 6 at Sun Willows Golf Course, Pasco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.