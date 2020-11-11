REPUBLIC - The Republic School District has hired Jason Stewart as athletic director.
Stewart teaches kindergarten in the district.
The district is accepting applications for several coaching positions: High school boys’ basketball head and assistant coaches, and junior high boys and girls’ basketball coaches. More information is at www.republic309.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.