REPUBLIC – Deven Johnson, Daniel Watkins and Jason Stone won main races on Canadian Appreciation Day at Eagle Track Raceway.
Racing was July 11-12 at the dirt oval south of town on Pendry Road.
Fever 4
Shootout – 1, Terry Armstrong, 77. 2, Lucas Larsen, 15. 3, Deven Johnson, 2.
Heat A – 1, Terry Armstrong, 77. 2, Trent Twamley, 50. 3, Deven Johnson, 2.
Heat B – 1, Tyler Whitney, 30. 2, Molly Wethered, 4. 3, Dan Stillings, 25.
Trophy dash – 1, Deven Johnson, 2. 2, Terry Armstrong. 3, Trent Twamley, 50.
Main – 1, Deven Johnson, 2. 2, Dan Stillings, 25. 3, Molly Wethered, 4.
Modified
Shootout – 1, Jason Pestka, 17J. 2, Dean Hegel, 4E. 3, Rusty King, 41.
Heat A – 1, Daniel Watkins, 15W. 2, Ron Souza, 57. 3, Dan Watkins, 15.
Trophy dash – 1, Angela Menneke, 15A. No other finishers.
Main – 1, Daniel Watkins, 15W. 2, Dean Hegel, 4E. 3, Ron Souza, 57.
Super stock
Shootout – 1, Dan Eastman, 55. 2, Leighton Braun, 14.
Heat A – 1, Jason Stone, 66. 2, Adrian Conckler, 3E. 3, Justin Ackaret, 81.
Trophy dash – 1, Adrian Conckler, 3E. 2, Jason Stone, 66. 3, Leighton Braun, 14.
Main – Jason Stone, 66. 2, Leighton Braun, 14. 3, Justin Ackaret, 81.
