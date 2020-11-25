REPUBLIC – The city’s application for state funding for a skate park ranks No. 12 on the list of applicants seeking grant money.
“Our grants manager from the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office recently called to give us the results of our current grant application,” said Anthony Houston, president of the Republic Skatepark Committee. “We are ranked No. 12 on a list of 80 applicants. He said that in the past they have been able to get funding for down to No. 20 on the list so we have a pretty good shot at this.”
He said the office’s staff said they could tell a lot of work went into the application.
“Our strong community support has made it very apparent that the youth in our area will benefit from this park,” said Houston. “A key factor of this whole process is in keeping the momentum going.”
He said a lot of people stepped up to the plate at the 11th hour to help meet grant deadlines and make professional quality presentations.
The next step will find the application in front of Gov. Jay Inslee in January or February 2021 and then it will go before the state Legislature in March or April.
“We are expected to have a response to the final outcome this May as to whether we have been awarded the grant,” he said.
An in-ground, concrete skate park is proposed for property across Highway 20 from the Republic School District. Land for the park, at the end of the Golden Tiger Pathway trail, is being donated to the city by David and Susan Betschart, Lacey, according to a draft application.
If a grant is received, the park is tentatively slated for completion in July 2022. Cost for the skate park is estimated at more than $206,000.
A design by Grindline, Seattle, is proposed and would allow for expansion in the future. Flat areas and bowls would be included. No motorized vehicles would be allowed.
Besides the 5,500-square-foot skate park, the development would include signs, benches, a picnic table, garbage and recycling containers and an accessible path to the Golden Tiger Pathway for a total funding request of $290,804, according to the draft application.
A private grant and various donations totaled $41,000 as of early June.
