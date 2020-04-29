REPUBLIC - A state Recreation and Conservation Office grant is being sought by Republic Skatepark to fund a skate facility in town.
The group is raising money for an in-ground park.
A new concept drawing was received last week from Gridline Skateparks, which donated free design services, said Bobby Whittaker, one of the organizers.
“The proposed location is on donated land across the street from Republic school complex - it is also at the west end of the Golden Tiger Pathway,” which connects to the Ferry County Rail Trail, Whittaker said.
He said Pearl Jam bass player Jeff Ament has pledged $10,000 cash to the project.
“We can use that cash pledge and the property donation as the required ‘match’ for the RCO grant,” Whittaker said.
The new skatepark design will be presented to the City of Republic during its May 18 meeting, which starts at 5 p.m.
Deadline to apply for the RCO grant is June 1.
The group also has received a $25,000 donation from the Tony Hawk Foundation, which offers grants for communities such as Republic. Hawk is a professional skateboarder.
Last June, a pop-up skatepark was popular at the first Get Out Fest in and around Republic, said Whittaker. The group also has raffled several skateboards.
A website, http://www.republicskatepark.com, and Facebook page are maintained by the Republic Skatepark group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.