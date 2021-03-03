Okanogan splits matches at Brewster jamboree
CURLEW - Republic traveled to Curlew on Feb. 24 and took three of four games in a volleyball match.
Scores were 25-20, 19-25, 25-15 and 25-16 in the Tigers’ favor.
For the Cougars, Abigail Beedle had 13 digs, Emma Lena Baker got 14 kills and three blocks and Taylor Ringstad had 23 assists. Ringstad, Macey Singer and Olivia Kjolseth each had an ace, said Curlew coach Leila Hall.
Kaci Harman and Olivia Olton each had 16 digs for Republic. Lindsey Short had 13 kills, Emma Van Slyke had seven aces, Reese Rickabaugh had 27 assists, and Harman and Vanessa Ayers each finished with one block.
Curlew took three straight games, 25-11, 25-14 and 25-18, from Inchelium at home on Feb. 22.
Abigail Beedle and Olivia Kjolseth each had eight kills. Emma Lena Baker had two aces, Kjolseth had 10 digs, Taylor Ringstad got 11 assists and Beedle had two blocks.
Okanogan 3, Brewster 0
Okanogan opened its volleyball season against Brewster and Manson at Brewster on Feb. 27, topping the Bears but losing to Manson.
The Bulldogs beat Brewster 3-0 with the scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-13, said coach Ray Cross.
Jenna Radke and Trinity Gilchrist each had five kills. Renea Taylor had seven kills and freshman Aleena Lafferty dropped nine. Abby Bucharest had a great day serving with four aces, Cross said.
For Brewster, Abi Boesel was 12-for 15 serving, with six aces, two digs, seven assists, two kills and a block, said coach Kari Hersman.
Emerson Webster went 3-for-3 in serving with one kill. Dulce Corrales was 6-for-7 serving, Kena Kelly went 4-for-5 with two kills, Anah Wulf was a perfect 5-for-5 from the service line with three assists and five kills.
Tori Hull went 4-for-5 serving with one dig, one assist and four kills, and Vicky Sanchez was 3-for-3 with three digs.
“It’s great to see athletes back in the gym and competing,” said Hersman. “It was a day full of nerves and excitement.”
The Bears came out a bit nervous, but kept fighting and did well serving, going 87 percent for the day, she said.
“We have a young team that is eager to keep playing and improving each week,” she said. “We have a few new people this year doing different jobs than in years past.”
Boesel is setting well, as she did last year, but also plays outside and middle hitter. Wulf is setting, a new job for her, and is hitting on the outside and middle. MaKenna Kelly also is in a new role, hitting from the front row.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to play each week and seeing these players improve in their new roles on this team,” Hersman said.
Manson 3, Okanogan 1
Okanogan played “a greatly improved Manson team and came up short with a 1-3 loss” by scores of 23-25, 25-18, 18-25 and 23-25 on Feb. 27 at Brewster, said Cross. “The girls played a great game and all four came down to the wire.”
Kill leaders were Taylor with 13 and Radke with 11. Alex Goetz had six blocks and Katie Series had a great match with 27 assists, said the coach.
Abby Buchert had 13 digs.
Okanogan plays Cascade High School today, March 3.
Match canceled
The Feb. 27 high school volleyball match between Okanogan and Brewster was canceled by the Bears because of a lack of eligible players.
Okanogan is attempting to pick up a match with a different opponent on a date to be determined.
Moses Lake 3, Omak 2
Omak High School’s volleyball team traveled to Cashmere on Feb. 27 to take on Moses Lake and Cashmere, dropping a close, five-set match to Moses Lake, 22-25, 25-18, 17-25, 25-14, 12-15.
Sedeaju’ Michel was a perfect 14-for-14 from the service line, said coach Brenda Worden. Faith Ross went 10-for-10 and Mariah Campos 9-for-9.
Trinity Fjellman led the way with nine kills on 23-for-24 hitting. Hannah Schneider added six kills on 31-for-34 hitting and Grace Worden added five kills on 15-for-20 hitting.
Michel had 10 assists, Coley Christoph had six and Rowan Haigh had five.
On defense, Cassidy Coffell recorded 36 digs and Fjellman had 23 digs. Grace Worden had five blocks and Michel had three blocks.
On serve receiving, Fjellman was 24-for-25 with six perfect passes and Coffell was 30-for-34 with six perfect passes.
Cashmere 3, Omak 0
A tired Omak team struggled to get started against a rested Cashmere team Feb. 27 and lost in straight sets, 19-25, 8-25, 22-25, said coach Worden.
Against Cashmere, perfect serving was recorded by Rowan Haigh, 5-for-5; Cassidy Coffell, 7-for-7; Faith Ross, 7-for-7; Mariah Campos, 7-for-7, and Grace Worden 1-for-1.
Hannah Schneider led the way on offense with three kills and Trinity Fjellman added two kills.
On defense, Faith Ross had 14 digs and Cassidy Coffell had 10 digs. Grace Worden recorded three blocks.
On serve receiving, Trinity Fjellman was 16-for-16 with seven perfect passes and Cassidy Coffell was 27-for-33 with 12 perfect passes.
The Pioneers travel to Chelan on March 6 to play Cascade and Chelan.
Manson 3, Brewster 0
Brewster dropped three volleyball matches to Manson at the Bears’ Feb. 27 jamboree.
Stats – Abi Boesel, 6-for-8 serving, 1 ace, 3 digs, 1 assist, 3 kills; Emerson Webster, 7-for-7 serving, 1 ace; Kena Kelly, 6-for-6 serving, 1 ace, 2 kills; Anah Wulf, 2-for-2 serving, 2 assists, 1 kill; Tori Hull, 2-for-3 serving, 1 dig, 1 assist; Vicky Sanchez, 5-for-5 serving, 1 dig.
Curlew 3, Cusick 1
Curlew came away from Cusick with a 3-1 volleyball win Feb. 27.
Scores were 20-25, 25-10, 25-15 and 25-19. Abigail Beedle had three aces and seven digs, while Emma Lena Baker dropped nine kills. Taylor Ringstad had 18 assists. Baker and Beedle had two blocks apiece, said coach Leila Hall.
Selkirk 3, Curlew 1
Against Selkirk on Feb. 27, Curlew won the first game but dropped the remaining three, 25-19, 15-25, 9-25 and 11-25.
Ringstad had a single ace and seven assists. Baker had five kills, while Olivia Kjolseth had 10 digs and Emily McElheran tallied two blocks.
Scores
Selkirk 3, Republic 2
Columbia (Hunters), Inchelium 2
Curlew 3, Inchelium 0
Northport 3, Republic 0
