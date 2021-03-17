SPOKANE – Republic won the girls’ team title at the District 7 1B cross country championships March 12 at Plantes Ferry, Spokane.
The Tigers fielded the only complete girls’ team, which ran away with 15 points. Republic placed five runners among the top 9 finishers.
On the boys’ side, Republic, with 36 team points, placed second to Valley Christian, with 25.
Girls, 4.6K – 1, Sarah McGaffey, Republic, 21:22.49. 2, Melanie Bineau, Republic, 21:46.35. 4, Melissa Bineau, Republic, 22.43.6. 5, Courtney Starr, Republic, 24:10.98. 9, Emma Reiss, Republic, 25:38.09. 11, Clarissa Stensgar, Inchelium, 26:41.01. 12, Natilee Kersten, Republic, 27:18.34. 14, Mea Jess, Republic, 28:00.26.
Boys, 4.6K – 2, Nicholas Baker, Republic, 17:13.15. 3, Korbin Forsman, Republic, 17:53.87. 5, Isaac Hoskie, Inchelium, 18:22.6. 20, Connor McElheran, Republic, 22:30.58. 24, Kyle Schreier, Republic, 24:25.28. 26, Zach Buffer, Republic, 30:10.2.
Wenatchee meet
Tonasket placed fifth in the boys’ team standings, with 107 points, at a multi-school cross country meet March 13 at Walla Walla Point Park, Wenatchee.
“The Tiger team ran very well,” said coach Bob Thornton. “We had some (personal records) and competed well against the bigger schools.”
The meet drew runners from Wenatchee, Cashmere, Chelan, Manson, Omak and Tonasket.
Top local boys’ finisher was Oroville’s Miguel Nunez, who covered the 5K course in 17:28.
Katie Walker, Omak, was the top local girls’ finisher. She covered the 5K course in 22:26.
Boys, 5K – 3, Miguel Nunez, Oroville, 17:28. 4, Carter Timm, Tonasket, 17:45. 24, Trece Hendrickson, Tonasket, 20:39. 28, Curtis Willson, Tonasket, 20:55. 30, Micaiah Schell, Tonasket, 21:44. 31, Kayden Cate, Omak, 21:52. 32, Killian Carriker, Omak, 22:00. 35, Logan Sutton, Tonasket, 22:22. 37, Reyden Sandoval, Omak, 23:41. 39, Alejandro Maldonado, Tonasket, 25:09. 40, Trevor Miller, Oroville, 25:29. 41, Kristafor Clark, Omak, 27:49. 42, David Johnson, Oroville, 29:24.
Girls, 5K – 12, Katie Walker, Omak, 22:26. 15, Marrissa Timm, Tonasket, 22:47. 18, Madelyn Martin, Oroville, 24:09. 30, Megan Heinlen, Tonasket, 29:56. 31, Kylee Wyatt, Omak, 31:15. 32, Kara Willson, Tonasket, 33:08. 34, Hayden Velasco, Omak, 37:22. 35, Faith Hamilton, Oroville, 38:05. 36, Keilahni Pelton, Tonasket, 38.08.
East Wenatchee meet
Liberty Bell’s Leki Albright won the girls’ race at a North Central Regional cross country meet March 13 at Eastmont High School.
Girls, 5K – 1, Leki Albright, Liberty Bell, 21:24. 6, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 23:24. 15, Miriam Jimenez, Bridgeport, 26:34. 22, Sandra Hernandez, Liberty Bell, 28:06. 31, Ayeanna Ruprecht, Liberty Bell, 30:23.
Boys, 5K – 8, Aksel Thomson, Liberty Bell, 19:17. 9, Ricky Garcia, Brewster, 19:21. 20, Angel Maldanodo, Brewster, 20:28. 25, Isaiah Stoothoff, Liberty Bell, 21:18. 27, Jackson Schmekel, Liberty Bell, 21:19. 28, Lemuel Infante, Brewster, 21:48. 29, Tristan Schmekel, Liberty Bell, 21:48. 31, Kyler Mitchell, Liberty Bell, 22:28.
Boys JV, 5K – 4, Andres Garcia, Brewster, 21:52. 6, Alexis Cortez, Brewster, 21:55. 9, Omar Barrara, Brewster, 22:09. 15, Caleb Infante, Brewster, 22:57. 20, Kash Vandelac, Brewster, 24:07.
Quincy meet
Lake Roosevelt boys placed third as a team, with 87 points, at a North Central regional cross country meet March 13 at Crescent Bar, Quincy.
Cascade, 20 points, won the boys’ team title, with Moses Lake in second at 37. Quincy was a distant fourth at 103.
On the girls’ side, Cascade, 17, and Moses Lake, 38, were the only schools to field full teams.
Boys, 5K – 13, Chase Marchand, Lake Roosevelt, 19:46. 15, Colton Jackson, Lake Roosevelt, 20:19. 25, Brandon Pino, Lake Roosevelt, 21:53. 28, Sergio Galicia, Lake Roosevelt, 22:06. 29, Dylan Wiles, Lake Roosevelt, 22:22. 31, Corbin Peterson, Okanogan, 22:46. 32, Bear Vargas-Thomas, Lake Roosevelt, 22:54. 36, Dallin Evans, Okanogan, 24:12. 45, Teyton Flores, Lake Roosevelt, 31:08. 46, Tyler Palmer, Lake Roosevelt, 31:18. 49, Trevan Barnaby-Les, Lake Roosevelt, 40:52.
Girls, 5K – 3, Lexi LaDoux, Okanogan, 20:46. 16, Caitlyn Barton, Okanogan, 27:36. 22, Kailah Leadingham, Lake Roosevelt, 31:13. 28, Marteena Oflynn-Fu, Lake Roosevelt, 41:29.
Middle school meet
Bridgeport was the only school to register a boys’ team score at the Oroville middle school cross country meet March 6 at Lake Osoyoos Veterans Memorial Park.
Bridgeport scored 15 team points.
On the girls’ side, Liberty Bell was the only school fielding a full team, with 15 points.
Boys, 1.5 miles – 1, Lyles Hyrum, Okanogan, 9:09.5. 2, Carlos Campos, Bridgeport, 9:15.4. 3, Tristan Hover, Liberty Bell, 9:31.7. 4, Finlay Weston, Okanogan, 9:38.5. 5, Noah Hunt, Lake Roosevelt, 9:43.7. 6, Lucas Torgesen, Manson, 9:45. 7, David Huffsteter, Okanogan, 9:55.6. 8, Simon Beery, Okanogan, 9:57.7. 9, Jonathan Herrera, Bridgeport, 9:58.2. 10, Aldo Villa, Bridgeport, 10:20.3.
11, Miguel Aparicio, Brewster, 10:41.6. 12, Wyatt Winters, Manson, 10:58.3. 13, Cesar Maldonado, Tonasket, 11:02. 14, Jovanni Espino, Bridgeport, 11:09.6. 15, Quinn Williams, Manson, 11:10.4. 16, Jose Duran, Bridgeport, 11:11.1. 17, Jacob England, Manson, 11:29.6. 18, Ethan Cramer-Michel, Liberty Bell, 11:54.9. 19, Malloch DeSalvo, Liberty Bell, 12:34.5. 20, Christopher Perez-, Bridgeport, 12:44.7.
21, Calvin Sutton, Tonasket, 13:03.8. 22, Aldo Uribe, Bridgeport, 16:29.7. 23, Anthony Soriano, Bridgeport, 17:25. 24, Furyus Louie, Nespelem, 18:16.6. 25, Caden Portch, Lake Roosevelt, 19:19.0. 26, Tor Chaffee, Lake Roosevelt, 20:03.9. 27, Diego Guzman, Brewster, 20:16.6.
Girls, 1.5 miles – 1, Nella Belcher, Liberty Bell, 11:36.8. 2, Ava Freese, Omak, 11:37.1. 3, Hailey Schaffer, Oroville, 11:37.2. 4, Samra Newton, Liberty Bell, 11:37.3. 5, Sam Willoughby, Manson, 12:29.8. 6, Sage Buhrig, Omak, 12:32.8. 7, Zoe Kaltenbach, Liberty Bell, 12:33.4. 8, Christine Zandell, Omak, 12:36.2. 9, Esther Petersen, Manson, 13.21.2. 10, Julissa Najera, Brewster, 13:45.9.
11, Kyreana Green, Tonasket, 14:13.9. 12, Lindsey Garcia, Bridgeport, 14:17.2. 13, Ximena Martinez, Brewster, 14:30.8. 14, Chloe Parkhurst, Manson, 14:46.3. 15, Greta Schumacher, Liberty Bell, 14:46.8. 16, Joselin Osorio, Manson, 15:44.2. 17, Layla Buzzard, Liberty Bell, 16:36.7.
