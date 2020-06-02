NESPELEM – Fishing on the Colville Indian Reservation remains closed to non-tribal members through June 26.
The Colville Business Council has extended closure of the reservation, including to fishing, for an additional month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The closure includes access to all boat launches, lakes, rivers and reservoirs within the exterior boundary of the reservation, which includes Lake Roosevelt and Lake Rufus Woods,” according to tribal officials.
State highways can be used by non-members who are traveling through the reservation on essential business.
