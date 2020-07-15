OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks has opened reservations for cabins, yurts and other roofed accommodations in more than 30 state parks.
The facilities are located in diverse state park landscapes across Washington, from the coast to Hood Canal, Puget Sound, San Juan Islands, Cascades forests, Columbia Gorge, Okanogan Valley, shrub-steppe Ice Age flood lands and the Spokane area.
Roofed accommodations at state parks include cabins, vacation homes, yurts and rustic shelters. Tepees, platform tents and a fire lookout fall into the “rustic shelter” category.
Locally, Conconully, Pearrygin, Steamboat and Lincoln Rock parks offer cabins.
Roofed accommodations will be cleaned and sanitized to COVID-19 standards between uses. To give staff adequate time for safety procedures, check-in time is now 4 p.m. instead of 2:30 p.m. Check-out time is still 11 a.m., said parks officials.
Those staying at cabins, rustic shelters and many vacation houses must bring their own bedding, linens and towels.
Reservations can be made online at washington.goingtocamp.com or by phone at 888-CAMPOUT (888-226-7688). Parks with camping are open at 50 percent capacity.
