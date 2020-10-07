OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife lifted fire restrictions, including the temporary ban on target shooting, on most department-managed lands on Oct. 1.
“We welcome people to build campfires and responsibly sight in their hunting firearms on most of the lands we manage,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, lands division manager. “We continue to urge hunters, target shooters, campers, and all others heading outdoors to be cautious when doing activities that could spark a wildfire.”
Wilkerson said some restrictions will remain in place in south central Washington, including a campfire ban through Oct. 15 at all department wildlife areas in Yakima and Kittitas counties, since the habitats remain very vulnerable to fire.
Similarly, a campfire ban is in place through Oct. 31 at the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area in Grant and Adams counties and the Klickitat Wildlife Area in Klickitat County because of their drier, more sensitive nature.
Wilkerson said people heading to areas recently impacted by wildfires should take extra precautions, since the lands could pose hazards such as unseen holes in the ground where roots have burned or burnt stumps and trees that could fall.
Maps and detailed information about the department’s wildlife areas are available at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/wdfw-lands.
