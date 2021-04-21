BREWSTER – Halle Richter, an Omak High School freshman, shot a new personal best and finished second overall for the girls at the Gamble Sands Invitational golf tournament April 14.
Richter was one of four Omak golfers at the meet, which drew competitors from Cascade, Chelan, Eastmont, Ephrata, Quincy and Omak.
Richter shot a 98 for nine holes. The medalist shot a 94, said Omak coach Nick Popelier.
Josaya Sloan, also a freshmen, had Omak’s low score for boys, with a 97, said Popelier, who noted Gamble Sands ranks in the top 100 courses in the country.
Omak at Quincy
Veteran golfer Brady Tonasket carded an 88 over nine holes for Omak High School at the first match of the season April 12 at Quincy.
Freshman Halle Richter led the girls with a 110, “a solid round for any first competitive match,” said coach Nick Popelier.
“I’m pretty excited about the young group of athletes that I have turning out,” he said. “I only have two returning golfers from last year, so I was pretty worried about the rebuilding process; not so much anymore. We have some young, athletic kids that are picking up the game quickly.”
After a week of practice between the end of fall/Season 1 sports and the start of spring sports, “most of our kids were able to make the first match in Quincy (April 12) and had a great time,” Popelier said.
Besides Omak, other teams at the meet were Quincy, Chelan, Cascade and Royal.
Oroville match
Finn Kenner carded a 108 for nine holes to lead the Oroville boys’ golf team at the Hornets’ meet April 12 at the Oroville Golf Club.
Other Oroville scores were Kane Booker, 117; Madison Miller, 124; Katie Maynard, 125; Alexia Morales, 134; Darby Carlton, 132, and Aurora Kenner, 135, said coach Bruce Perisho.
Ryley Moore scored 80 to lead the Okanogan boys.
Okanogan boys – Ryley Moore, 89; Bo Silverthorn, 99; Weston Wood, 101; Logan Clark, 109; Tyler Popelier, 110; Chase Wilson, 110; Jaden Radke, 120; Lane Fingar, 57x; Austin Nelson, 62x; Tanner Tugaw, 66x; Ian Ellis, 65x; Calvin Yusi, 71x.
Okanogan girls – Abby Buchert, 113; Kylein Vance, 118; Lexi Lafferty, 123; Kayla Keith, 72x.
Alta Lake match
Bo Silverthorn scored 89 to lead Okanogan at a golf match April 16 at Alta Lake Golf Course.
Okanogan boys – Ryley Moore, 95; Bo Silverthorn, 89; Weston Wood, 103; Logan Clark, 96; Tyler Popelier, 98; Chase Wilson, 102; Jaden Radke, 96; Lane Fingar, 105; Austin Nelson, 63x; Tanner Tugaw, 62x; Ian Ellis, 68x; Calvin Yusi, 70x.
Okanogan girls – Abby Buchert, 100; Kylein Vance, 103; Lexi Lafferty, 128; Kayla Keith, 67x; Averi Brown, 68x.
