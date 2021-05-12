LEAVENWORTH – Halle Richter, Omak, was named girls’ player of the year in the Caribou Trail League during league championships May 3 in Leavenworth.
First and second all-league teams, players of the year and team champions were awarded, based on meet results, said Omak coach Nick Popelier.
Richter shot the low round for girls at 108.
Coley Christoph earned second team honors with a 128 and ninth place finish for the girls.
Omak’s Brady Tonasket was named to the boys’ first team after a fifth place finish of 93.
During the match, Delaney McNeil shot a new personal best with a 130 in her second 18-hole match. Mary MacDonald completed her first full 18-hole match and finished with a 157.
Callie Christoph shot a new personal best of 135.
Brandon Gomez shot a personal best with a 155, and Jovan Mercado played around his average with a 112.
“We’re all making solid progress in this shortened season and looking forward to the upcoming years with these young athletes,” said Popelier.
NCW 2B match
The final regular season North Central Washington 2B golf match was May 5 Okanogan Valley Golf Club, with players from Lake Roosevelt, Oroville, Warden and Okanogan competing.
“It was a beautiful spring day with no wind and everyone seemed to enjoy the match,” said Okanogan coach Ron Cate.
Lake Roosevelt’s Daxton Whiteman earned low score honors for the boys at 89 for 18 holes, while Okanogan’s Abby Buchert, a senior, earned low score for girls with a 96.
“It was a very successful short season for Okanogan as 12 boys and 6 girls participated,” Cate said.
A culminating event will be May 11 for the top girls, including Buchert and Kylein Vance, at Lakeview Golf and Country Club in Soap Lake. Top boys, including Okanogan seniors Bo Silverthorn, Weston Wood and Logan Clark, will compete at Lakeview on May 13.
NCW 2B meet
Boys
Lake Roosevelt - Daxton Whiteman, 89; Terek Bush, 109; Joey Tyman, 62 (9 holes); Trevan Bush, 64x; Gaven White, 63x; Aiden Palmanteer, 65x.
Okanogan - Ryley Moore, 90; Bo Silverthorn, 100; Weston Wood, 93; Logan Clark, 102; Jaden Radke, 123; Chase Wilson, 112; Tyler Popelier, 102; Lane Fingar, 114; Austin Nelson, 56 (9 holes); Tanner Tugaw, 60x; Ian Ellis, 65x; Calvin Yusi, 64x.
Oroville - Kane Booker, 120; Finn Kenner, 103.
Warden - Landon Carlberg, 108.
Girls
Oroville - Darbey Carleton, 127; Aurora Kenner, 126.
Warden - Jaryn Madsen, 125; Averee Golladay, 133.
Okanogan - Abby Buchert, 96; Kylein Vance, 111; Lexi Lafferty, 128; Kayla Keith, 65x (9 holes); Averi Brown, 73x; Sophie Marchand, 59.
