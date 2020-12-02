WINTHROP – A new vinyl underlay with hockey markings has been added to the Winthrop Rink.
Donations through the recent Give Methow campaign allowed purchase of the underlay, which will make it so lines don’t have to be installed each year in the ice.
Rink officials also noted difficulties indoor rinks have faced during COVID-19 closures. A gofundme.com page has been set up to assist the state’s indoor rinks.
It can be accessed at Save the Washington State Ice Rinks on gofundme.com.
As of Friday, Nov. 27, the effort had raised $5,465 toward a $1 million goal.
