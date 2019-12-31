OLYMPIA – The Columbia River remains closed to steelhead fishing upstream of McNary Dam.
Effective dates and locations of closures include:
-Jan. 1 through March 31, 2020, from McNary Dam upstream to the Highway 395 bridge at Pasco/Kennewick.
-Jan. 1 through April 15, 2020, from the Highway 395 bridge at Pasco/Kennewick upstream to the Old Hanford townsite powerline crossing.
Conservation measures have been in place since July to protect hatchery and wild B-index steelhead within the Columbia and Snake River basins, said the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Continued protections for the fish will maximize survival and help ensure hatchery brood stock collection goals are met.
The 2019 summer steelhead return is the fifth-lowest return to McNary Dam on record since 1954. Adult returns of Ringold Springs Hatchery-origin steelhead are expected to be the lowest on record, said the department.
