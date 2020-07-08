OKANOGAN – Road repairs are planned at the Leader Lake recreation area.
The state Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, is scheduled to repair and restore roads at the area in the Loup Loup State Forest beginning July 13.
Weather conditions and increased numbers of visitors have deteriorated the access roads to the lake significantly in recent years. Repair work on the entrance road, scheduled to be finished by July 30, will improve access to the lake and recreation area, said DNR officials.
Leader Lake provides recreation opportunities throughout the year, and is a popular fishing and camping destination in Okanogan County.
“This is an opportunity to invest in recreation for all user groups,” said Christopher Marcolin, Leader Lake project manager for DNR. “The … partnership will be working hard to minimize travel disruption while we enhance access to this important landscape.”
Users should expect delays and limited access to the lake during construction, which will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Roads will be open for travel on weekends and during evening hours.
“While it may be somewhat inconvenient now, this construction will make the drive a lot smoother to get to this very popular fishing and camping area.” said Justin Haug, Okanogan lands operation manager for the fish and wildlife department. “Due to long winters in this area, the window available for completing this work is short, requiring repairs to take place this summer.”
Leader Lake contains a variety of spiny rays and rainbow trout, and is a popular destination for anglers. The lake also serves as an irrigation reservoir. Camping around the lake is managed by DNR, while angling opportunities are provided by the fish and wildlife department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.