TONASKET – The first two area rodeos of the season – Tonasket and Nespelem junior rodeos – are planned this weekend, April 23-24.
Both are Caribou Trail Junior Rodeo Association-approved.
Entry deadlines have passed for both, but spectators can get a taste of rodeo at either location.
Tonasket Junior Rodeo starts at 10 a.m. both days in the Tonasket Rodeo Arena, 12 Rodeo Road south of town off Highway 97. Host is the Tonasket Junior Rodeo Association; the stock contractor is Aces Wild Rodeo Co.
Five trophy saddles will be awarded in the little people, peewee/junior boy and peewee/junior girl, intermediate/senior boy and intermediate/senior girl categories. First place winners in each event will get custom belt buckles, while second- through fourth-place finishers will get cash prizes.
The top cowboy and cowgirl in each age group will win all-around awards.
Events include:
Senior boys – Bull riding, bareback, saddle bronc, chute dogging, calf roping and steer wrestling.
Senior girls – Cow riding, goat tying, barrel racing, pole bending and breakaway roping.
Intermediate boys – Junior bull riding, steer bareback, steer saddle bronc, breakaway roping, calf stake tie and chute dogging.
Intermediate girls – Cow riding, goat tying, barrel racing, pole bending and breakaway roping.
Junior boys – Steer riding, steer saddle bronc, barrel racing, pole bending, breakaway roping, goat tying.
Junior girls – Steer riding, goat tying, barrel racing, pole bending and breakaway roping.
Peewee boys and girls – Calf riding, goat flanking, barrel racing, pole bending, California stake race and dummy roping.
Little people (age 5 and younger) – Mutton busting, goat undecorating, California stake race, barrel racing and dummy roping.
Jackpot team roping also will be offered, along with a 4D barrel race.
For the Nespelem Junior Rodeo, eight all-around saddles will be awarded, along with eight all-around reserve awards. First place buckles will be awarded to first-place finishers in events, along with cash awards for the first four places.
Little people competitors will receive buckles for all-around and reserve all-around finishers.
Performances start at 10 a.m. each day.
Events include:
Senior boys – Chute dogging, saddle bronc, calf roping, bull riding and bareback.
Senior girls – Cow riding, goat tying, breakaway roping, barrel racing and pole bending.
Intermediate boys – Junior bulls/steers, chute dogging, calf stake tie, breakaway roping and bareback steer riding.
Intermediate girls – Cow/steer riding, goat tying, breakaway roping, barrel racing and pole bending.
Junior boys – Steer riding, goat tying, breakaway roping and barrel racing.
Junior girls – Goat tying, breakaway roping, barrel racing and pole bending.
Peewee boys – Dummy roping, goat flanking, calf riding and barrel racing.
Peewee girls – Dummy roping, goat flanking, barrel racing and stake race.
Little people – Mutton busting, stake race, barrel racing and goat tail undecorating.
Jackpot team roping is planned, along with an intermediate/senior wild colt race on Sunday. For the latter, four-contestant teams – one of which must be a girl – will compete.
