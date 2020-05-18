OKANOGAN - Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club’s annual kids’ fishing derby was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
It was to have been May 16.
“We will continue to monitor whether an opportunity will present later this year, otherwise we will see you in 2021,” said the group.
