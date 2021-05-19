CONCONULLY – More than 100 youngsters participated in the Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club’s free kids’ fishing derby May 15 in Conconully.
Jackson Bordner, 7, Okanogan, won the grand champion prize for a 3.81-pound, 19-75-inch fish.
“Club members were excited to have the derby this year because it was canceled due to COVID last year,” said spokesman Tim Patrick.
Rotary, Walmart and the Omak and Mirage Theaters contributed prizes and goodie bags for the 108 children who participated in the club’s 41st derby.
Age 0-5 years – 1, Everett Barry, 3, Spokane, 1.81 pounds. 2, Jameson Lamotte, 4, Malott, 1.46 pounds. 3, Carson Brady, 4, Tonasket, 1.43 pounds.
Age 6-8 years – 1, Lily Atkins, 7, Riverside, 1.31 pounds. 2, Lane Reed, 7, Omak, 1.26 pounds. 3, Jace Bradshaw, 7, Malott, 1.09 pounds.
Age 9-11 years – 1, Emma Lisenbey, 9, Omak, 3.05 pounds. 2, Hunter Gresham, 9, Chelan, 2.26 pounds. 3, Dane McKellen, 9, Cashmere, 1.47 pounds.
Age 12-15 years – 1, Morgan Spellman, 14, 3.10 pounds. 2, Summer Dykes, 15, 1.76 pounds. 3, Terrance Johnson, 14, Marysville, 1.47 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.