CONCONULLY - The Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club will host the annual Glenn Deal Memorial Kids’ Fishing Derby on Saturday, May 15, on the Conconully lakes.
Youth up to age 15 are encouraged to join in the event, said the club. Registration begins at 6 a.m. at the Conconully State Park gazebo and weigh-in is at 11 a.m. Participants can fish either lake.
Prizes will be awarded in four age groups based on length and weight of fish caught. A grand prize will be awarded for the largest fish, said the club.
Contestants need to bring their own fishing poles, tackle and bait.
The event is free. This is the club’s 41st year doing the derby.
Last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19.
