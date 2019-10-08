Manson volleyball edges Tonasket in five close sets
CHELAN – Okanogan topped Chelan, 4-0, to open league soccer play Oct. 1.
The Bulldogs (1-0 league, 4-1-1 overall) produced all their points in a five-minute period, starting with Daniele Sparks unassisted in the eighth minute.
A minute later, Ariana Perez struck net on an assist from Lindsey Jones against the Goats (0-2, 3-3).
Mylie Leitz-Rawson scored in the 11th minute on an assist from Sparks and scored again in the 13th minute on an assist from Taylor Meyer.
“We played pretty good throughout the game,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said. “But we played at a very high level for about 10 minutes (the fifth through the 15th minutes). Then we let up a bit and allowed Chelan to regroup and get back into the game.
“The majority of the game was played between the 18-yard boxes. We did not allow them to get very many shots off, and we didn’t get many off either, especially in the second half.”
Omak is at Okanogan at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8 for a Caribou Trail League match at The Plex in Okanogan.
Other Oct. 1 scores:
Omak 3, Lake Roosevelt 3
Brewster 7, Manson 0
Liberty Bell 10, Oroville 0
Tonasket 13, Bridgeport 0
Volleyball
Manson 3, Tonasket 2
TONASKET – Manson fought back from being down two sets to edge Tonasket 13-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19 and 15-11 in a Central Washington 2B League volleyball match Oct. 1.
“We played the best all season in games one and two,” said Tonasket coach Jayden Hawkins, whose team served 95 percent and had 32 kills. “The Tigers had great net play and attacked the ball aggressively.
“The girls played with a lot of determination and enthusiasm. They battled hard against a very good Manson team.”
Manson improved to 1-0 league, 5-2 overall while Tonasket fell to 1-2, 3-4.
Tonasket stats: Sara Alexander five serving aces; Vannessa Keller 13 kills; Kaylee Clark seven kills; Aubrey Attwood four blocks; Maisie Ramon 21 assists; Stella Crutcher 24 digs.
Waterville-Mansfield (0-0, 3-3) is at Tonasket on Oct. 10.
Manson is at Liberty Bell (1-0, 5-3) on Oct. 8.
Omak 3, Bridgeport 0
OMAK – Omak took a non-league match 25-12, 25-16 and 25-9 over Bridgeport on Oct. 1.
Omak also won the junior varsity match 25-10, 25-12 and 25-18.
Omak (0-0 league, 6-0 overall) is at Okanogan (0-1, 4-2) for a league match at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Oroville (0-1 league, 0-6 overall) is at Bridgeport (0-1, 0-6) on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Soap Lake 3, Oroville 0
SOAP LAKE – Lake Roosevelt shutout Oroville 27-25, 25-22 and 25-22 in a league volleyball match Oct. 1.
“We really struggled to get anything going all night,” said Oroville coach Nichole Hugus. “As a team, we really struggled with errors. We are going to work on our communication and playing as a team.”
Oroville stats: Kensie Hugus 13/14 serving, 29/31 passing, 13/17 hitting, two blocks; Savannah Berg 11/14 serving; Julyssa Alvarez 9/10 serving, 20/24 passing, 8/8 hitting; Taralynn Fox 28/29 passing, 15/20 hitting.
Other Oct. 1 scores:
Chelan 3, Okanogan 0
Liberty Bell 3, Lake Roosevelt 2
Brewster 3, WM 0
Omak 3, Pateros 0
PATEROS – Omak topped Pateros, 3-0, in a non-league match Sept. 30.
Omak stats: Emma Haeberle 11 kills, four digs, 100 percent serving; Sidney Nichols 100 percent serving, four kills, seven digs, six aces; Tyler Worden 100 percent serving, 25 set assists, four aces; Mariah Campos 100 percent serving; Hannah Schneider six kills.
Standings
(As of Oct. 3)
Soccer
Caribou Trail League
Cashmere 3 0 5 3 1
Cascade 1 1 3 5 0
Okanogan 1 1 4 2 1
Omak 0 1 2 3 2
Chelan 0 2 3 3 0
Central Washington B League
Tonasket 6 0 6 1 1
Liberty Bell 4 1 5 2 0
Brewster 3 1 3 3 0
Lake Roosevelt 2 2 2 2 1
Bridgeport 1 3 3 4 0
Pateros 0 0 2 6 0
Oroville 0 4 0 5 0
Manson 0 5 1 5 0
Oct. 3 scores
Cascade 3, Okanogan 2 SO
Liberty Bell 4, Lake Roosevelt 1
Cashmere 8, Omak 0
Cashmere JV 9, Pateros 0
Tonasket 9, Manson 0
Oroville at Bridgeport, NS
Chelan at Brewster, NS
Volleyball
Caribou Trail League
Chelan 2 0 7 0
Omak 1 0 7 0
Okanogan 1 1 5 2
Cascade 1 1 1 5
Cashmere 0 3 1 7
Central Washington 2B League
Brewster 1 0 6 1
Manson 1 0 5 2
Liberty Bell 1 0 5 3
Soap Lake 1 0 2 4
Lake Roosevelt 2 1 4 2
Tonasket 1 3 3 5
Waterville-Mansfield 0 0 3 3
Bridgeport 0 2 0 7
Oroville 0 1 0 6
Central Washington 1B League
Pateros 5 0 5 3
Wilson Creek 5 1 5 1
Entiat 3 2 4 4
Riverside Christian 2 3 2 4
Cascade Christian 2 3 2 3
Moses Lake Christian 1 4 1 4
Easton 0 5 0 5
Oct. 3 scores
Okanogan 3, Cascade 2
Omak 3, Cashmere 1
Pateros 3, Wilson Creek 0
Lake Roosevelt 3, Bridgeport 0
Brewster 3, Tonasket 0
Liberty Bell at Oroville, NS
Soap Lake at Manson, NS
