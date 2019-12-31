OROVILLE – Royal claimed first place, with host Oroville in second, in the North Okanogan Holiday Invitational wrestling tournament Dec. 21.
Royal scored 152, with Oroville at 122 in the 15-team tournament.
“Any wrestling tournament is only as good as its ‘help’ and we had some great folks make this thing run smoothly,” said Oroville coach Chuck Ricevuto. “We knew we were in for a huge challenge when A wrestling power Royal City accepted an offer to attend. Everyone that knows anything about wrestling in Washington state knows the Columbia Basin is a hotbed of wrestling schools and Royal City is one of the best.”
In most years, NOHI features an eight-team bracket with five or six B brackets. This year, there were 15 teams and 16-man brackets, with one B bracket at 220 pounds.
Five Hornets made it to the championship finals, including sophomore Miguel Quezada at 126, senior Darian Range at 152, senior Seth Baugher at 160, senior Colby Guzman at 170 and sophomore Oscar Cervantes at 195.
Baugher and Guzman were eventual champions.
“Colby Guzman’s final was an impressive win over the No. 3 wrestler in the state, Paul Jones from Kittitas,” said Ricevuto.
Freshman Wyatt Scherrer, 106, lost a tough bout in the championship semifinals. With 12 seconds left in a tied-up bout, he made a takedown attempt only to get taken down in the final seconds.
He later avenged his loss and won the consolation bronze medal.
Freshman Jasper Burnell at 138 and sophomore Kolo Moser at145 both picked up wins by pin to add needed team points, Ricevuto said. Also wrestling for the Hornets were freshman Matt Donaglia at 113, sophomore Sam Castrejon at 160 and sophomore Justice Fox at 220.
On the girls’ side, senior Taralynn Fox at 125 added two more pins and upped her undefeated season with another tournament gold medal.
Junior Melinda Clark, 135, picked up a pin and a bronze medal. Also wrestling for Oroville was junior Nelsie Avelino, 130.
Team scores: 1, Royal, 152. 2, Oroville, 122. 3, Kittitas, 93.5. 4, Davenport, 71. 5, Tonasket, 70. 6, Okanogan, 67. 7, ACH – 48. 8, Omak, 44. 9, Ritzville, 43. 10, Republic-Curlew, 41.
Others: Pateros, 14. Eastmont, 22. Brewster, 20. WCK, 16. Kettle Falls, 12. Inchelium, 0.
