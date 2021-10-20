Football
1B
1, Lummi Nation, 4-0
2, Pomeroy, 6-0
3, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 7-0
4, Odessa, 6-1
5, Naselle, 3-1
6, Liberty Bell, 4-1
7, Quilcene, 5-1
8, Evergreen Lutheran, 5-0
9, Sunnyside Christian, 6-0
10, Cusick, 5-1
15, Republic, 2-2
2B
1, Kalama, 6-0
2, Lind-Ritzville, 6-0
3, Columbia (Burbank), 7-0
4, Okanogan, 7-0
5, Napavine, 7-0
6, Forks, 6-0
7, Davenport, 6-1
8, River View, 5-1
9, Goldendale, 6-1
10, Adna, 4-2
10, Lake Roosevelt, 3-3
1A
1, Eatonville, 7-0
2, King’s, 6-0
3, Riverside, 6-1
4, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), 7-0
5, Royal, 7-0
6, Freeman, 5-1
7, Omak, 4-1
8, Zillah, 4-2
9, Granite Falls, 5-1
10, Toppenish, 7-0
Soccer
1B/2B
1, Okanogan, 13-1-0
2, Tonasket, 8-2-1
3, Kalama, 9-1-0
4, Toledo, 9-2-0
5, Mount Vernon Christian, 9-1-1
6, Highland, 11-2-0
7, Onalaska, 7-3-0
8, Adna, 7-4-0
9, Northwest Christian (Colbert), 9-3-1
10, Cle Elum-Roslyn, 6-3-0
11, Liberty Bell, 7-4-0
18, Brewster, 5-8-0
Volleyball
1B
1, Neah Bay, 6-0
2, Oaksdale, 11-0
3, Mossyrock, 10-1
4, Northport, 9-0
5, Taholah, 7-0
6, Shoreline Christian, 11-3
7, St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse, 4-1
8, Republic, 6-1
9, Naselle, 11-2
10, Crosspoint, 8-3
15, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 6-3
2B
1, Colfax, 9-0
2, Goldendale, 11-0
3, Granger, 11-1
4, Raymond, 9-1
5, Kalama, 11-2
6, Manson, 10-1
7, La Conner, 12-0
8, Walla Walla Valley Academy, 9-0
9, Okanogan, 8-1
10, Asotin, 10-2
17, Brewster, 8-4
19, Lake Roosevelt, 7-3
Rating percentage index is a statistical system used to rank teams. It is one of the tools used by Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s seeding committees to determine first-round bracket pairings into state tournaments.
The formula looks at win percentage, opponents’ win percentage, win percentage of opponents’ opponents and strength of schedule. Teams will be seeded into state brackets based on their final ranking as determined by the seeding committees, versus previous criteria that was based on how teams finished in district qualifying tournaments, said WIAA.
