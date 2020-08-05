OMAK – Reid Rubert and team placed first in the glow ball tournament July 25 at Okanogan Valley Golf Club.
Team members, who scored 52, were Rubert and team members Leslie, Eva and Dave.
A three-way tie for second, with 53 scores, were the Zach Meyer team (Meyer, Kirk, Braden and Seb), Dale Dunckel team (Dunckel, Wilson, Jerry and Zach), and the Derik Groomes team (Groomes, Nick, Ryan and Brandon).
“We had 15 teams total,” said club pro Dean Dorland. “The event was a good fundraiser for the club.”
Funds raised from the event will help with needed improvements in the kitchen area of the clubhouse.
A safe and sober event originally planned for Aug. 1 was postponed and tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 19.
Next up on the schedule is the club championship Aug. 7-9.
A derby is planned at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Participation in the championship is not required to play in the derby. A fee will be charged; entrants will be divided into four-person teams, based on handicap.
Entries will be accepted until starting time.
A separate fee will be charged for adults in the championship. Junior golfers will not be charged.
Several divisions are planned for adults, regular, senior and super senior, based on the number of entries. Divisions will be flighted if there are enough participants in a division.
Members with no USGA handicap may still participate for gross score recognition. There will be gross and net score results for all players with a current USGA handicap, said organizers.
Entries are due by Aug. 5.
Tee times for Saturday will depend on the number of entries and will be available on Friday. Tee times for Sunday will be based off results from Saturday’s scoring and will be made available after the round is completed.
An Iron Man 2 competition is planned at 9 a.m. Saturday Aug. 22.
“We had a lot of interest after the original tournament so this should be a good event,” said Dorland. “Two-person teams, pick your own partner. We will play 27 holes.”
An entry fee will be charged.
