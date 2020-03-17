OKANOGAN – Finlay Weston covered the 5K Irish I Could Run Faster course on March 14 in 25:45.4 to claim first place overall.
Lexi LaDoux finished the 15K race first, with a time of 1:29:37.5.
Thirty-two runners braved 30-degree weather with a north wind making for an event colder temperature to run in and around Okanogan in the inaugural run. The event started at the corner of Queen Street and South Third Avenue and took runners uphill to the west and back.
Results
5K – 1, Finlay Weston, 25:45.4. 2, Jody Evans, 25:48.1. 3, Calum Weston, 28:44.1. 4, Kevin Van Orden, 29:42.0. 5, Steffi Fuchs, 30:30.9. 6, Rob Van Orden, 38:29.0. 7, Esmeralda Gonzalez, 39:15.5. 8, Rebekah Rearden, 42:24.1. 9, Heidi Weston, 56:53.5. 10, Rob Weston, 56:56.8.
11, Heather Brownlee, 59:43.8. 12, Shannon O’Dell, 1:01:52.5. 13, Alicia Connell, 1:02:03.8. 14, Shannon Larson, 1:02:26.4. 15, Kristeen Duchow, 1:02:26.8. 16, Teen Stanger, 1:06:03.3. 17, Mike Johnson, 1:06:46.8. 18, Rick DeLap, 1:06:53.5. 19, Della Adams, 1:07:02.4. 20, Corie Johnson, 1:07:02.8.
21, Megan Blayne, 1:08:31.9. 22, Michele King, 1:08:33.0.
15K – 1, Lexi LaDoux, 1:29:37.5. 2, Olivia Richards, 1:34:12.2. 3, Jesse Hagerup, 1:34:59.3. 4, Amber Hagerup, 1:34:59.5. 5, Bailey Ayers, 1:37:02.2. 6, Sandra Colbert, 1:40:20.0. 7, Kiki Vedders, 1:44:54.8. 8, Joleen Ervin, 1:46:58.7. 9, Brian Ellis, 1:50:49.4. 10, Rose Weagant, 2:24:06.0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.