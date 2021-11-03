OKANOGAN – Liberty Bell and Brewster placed 1-2 in the Central Washington B League Championships and Qualifier boys’ meet Oct. 27 at the Okanogan Valley Golf Club.
Both teams will head to the state meet Nov. 6 at Sun Willows Golf Course, Pasco. Admission will be charged (see related story).
The top two teams and top 14 individuals qualified for state.
Those headed to state include Osvaldo Calderon, Alexis Cortez, Dane Hampe, Cayden Milton-Behler, Enrique Campos, Caleb Infante and Juan David Martinez, Brewster; Will Halpin, Tristan Hover, Kyler Mitchell, Jackson Schmekel, Tristan Schmekel, Carter Sheley, Graham Sheley, Isaiah Stoothoff and Aksel Thomson, Liberty Bell, and Carter Timm, Tonasket.
Competitors came from Brewster, Bridgeport, Cascade Christian, Entiat, Lake Roosevelt, Liberty Bell, Manson, Okanogan, Oroville, Riverside Christian, Soap Lake and Tonasket high schools.
For the girls, Liberty Bell took first place at the District 5/6 meet Oct. 29 at Big Cross, Pasco. The top team and top seven individual runners go to state.
Liberty Bell’s Leki Albright won the girls’ race.
State qualifiers include Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, and Sandra Hernandez, Leki Albright, Jori Grialou, Zoe Kaltenbach, Payten Kaufman, Dashe McCabe and Ayeanna Ruprecht, Liberty Bell.
Central Washington B League Championships and Qualifier
Boys
Team scores – 1, Liberty Bell, 17. 2, Brewster, 46. 3, Tonasket, 81. 4, Manson, 113. 5, Okanogan, 119. 6, Lake Roosevelt.
Individual, 5K – 1, Will Halpin, Liberty Bell, 16:50. 2, Graham Sheley, Liberty Bell, 17:39. 3, Isaiah Stoothoff, Liberty Bell, 17:39. 4, Juan David Martinez, Brewster, 17:40. 5, Carter Sheley, Liberty Bell, 17:54. 6, Aksel Thomson, Liberty Bell, 18:00. 7, Carter Timm, Tonasket, 18:44. 8, Osvaldo Calderon, Brewster, 18:54. 9, Dane Hampe, Brewster, 18:55. 11, Jackson Schmekel, Liberty Bell, 19:12. 13, Alexis Cortez, Brewster, 19:22. 14, Enrique Campos, Brewster, 19:32. 15, Tristan Schmekel, Liberty Bell, 19:37. 16, Colton Jackson, Lake Roosevelt, 19:40. 17, Micaiah Schell, Tonasket, 19:49. 18, Mica Gleason, Tonasket, 19:50. 19, John Richards, Okanogan, 20:34. 20, Jesse Ash, Tonasket, 20:34.
Team JV – 1, Liberty Bell, 15.
Individual, 5K – 1, Kyler Mitchell, Liberty Bell, 20:18. 2, Tristan Hover, Liberty Bell, 20:27. 5, Malloch DeSalvo, Liberty Bell, 22:30. 6, Taro Moore, Liberty Bell, 23:19. 7, Madison Strauss, Liberty Bell, 24:16. 8, Hunter Wolak, Liberty Bell, 29:24.
District 5/5 1B/2B State Qualifier
Girls
Team scores – 1, Liberty Bell, 18. 2, Tri-Cities Prep, 42.
Individual, 5K – 1, Leki Albright, Liberty Bell, 19:52. 2, Jori Grialou, Liberty Bell, 20:31. 3, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 22:01. 6, Payten Kaufman, Liberty Bell, 22:19. 7, Dashe McCabe, Liberty Bell, 22:47. 8, Ayeanna Ruprecht, Liberty Bell, 22:55. 9, Marrissa Timm, Tonasket, 23:32. 10, Sandra Hernandez, Liberty Bell, 23:33. 17, Zoe Kaltenbach, Liberty Bell, 24:31. 22, Kara Pulsifer, Brewster, 26:24. 23, Megan Heinlen, Tonasket, 26:31. 25, Marteena Oflynn-Fu, Lake Roosevelt, 27:30. 26, Kailah Leadingham, Lake Roosevelt, 28:18. 28, Jessica Heinlen, Tonasket, 29:42. 31, Keilahni Pelton, Tonasket, 32:12.
Caribou Trail League/District 6
Two runners from Omak qualified for the state cross country meet by virtue of their finishes at the Caribou Trail League/District 6 1A cross country championships Oct. 26 at Walla Walla Point Park, Wenatchee.
Omak’s Syreni Sandoval, who placed third in the girls’ race, and Ava Freese, in seventh, will head to the state championship meet Nov. 6 at Sun Willows Golf Course, Pasco. Admission will be charged (see related story).
“WIAA meets and discusses state allocations for each district using numbers of kids running in each district and how competitive they feel each district is going to be in the coming couple years,” said Omak coach Sean Kato. “The allocations are number of teams each district will qualify from their district – sometimes regional – meet. Each team allocation a district gets gives them seven individual allocations as well.”
He said schools usually know the allocation numbers at the beginning of the season, “but for whatever reason, we did not know the number of state allocations the CTL was going to have until a couple weeks back.”
The league received one boys’ team and one girls’ team, plus the top seven individual finishers in each category.
Boys
Team scores – 1, Cascade, 24. 2, Cashmere, 41. 3, Chelan, 56. 4, Quincy, 111. 5, Omak, 115.
Individual, 5K – 15, Reyden Sandoval, Omak, 19:30.5. 19, Killian Cariker, Omak, 20:14.2. 22, Wylie Gray, Omak, 20:43.1. 28, Kayden Cate, Omak, 21:42.7. 31, Kristafor Clark, Omak, 22:58.0. 32, Kyle Ryder, Omak, 23:20.7. 35, Spencer Smyth, Omak, 31:21.4.
Girls
Team scores – 1, Cascade, 27. 2, Omak, 58. 3, Quincy, 61. 4, Chelan, 71.
Individual, 5K – 3, Syreni Sandoval, Omak, 22:20.8. 7, Ava Freese, Omak, 24:18.5. 11, Kylee Wyatt, Omak, 26:31.8. 17, Christine Zandell, Omak, 28:26.3. 26, Hayden Velasco, Omak, 33:33.9.
District 7/9 1B/2B Regional Championships
Republic placed fourth in the girls’ standings and seventh for the boys at the District 7/9 1B/2B Regional Championships on Oct. 30 at Colfax Golf Club.
Republic had four girls qualify for the Nov. 6 state meet: Melanie Bineau, Melissa Bineau, Sarah McGaffey and Courtney Starr.
State qualifiers for the boys include Isaac Hoskie, Inchelium, and Nicholas Baker and Korbin Forsman, Republic.
The state meet will be at Sun Willows Golf Course, Pasco. Admission will be charged (see related story).
Girls
Team scores – 1, Garfield-Palouse, 56. 2, St. George’s, 56. 3, Asotin, 71. 4, Republic, 76. 5, Kettle Falls, 111. 6, Colfax, 124.
Individuals, 5K – 9, Sarah McGaffey, Republic, 20:44.6. 12, Melanie Bineau, Republic, 21:02.24. 18, Melissa Bineau, Republic, 21:31.73. 21, Courtney Starr, Republic, 21:50.27. 34, Isabelle Bineau, Republic, 24:48.8. 38, Clarissa Stensgar, Inchelium, 25:19.13.
Boys
Team scores – 1, St. George’s, 73. 2, Chewelah, 76. 3, Davenport, 92. 4, Asotin, 94. 5, Kettle Falls, 126. 6, Northwest Christian (Colbert), 207. 7, Republic, 214. 8, Valley Christian, 215. 9, Colfax, 225. 10, Garfield-Palouse, 225. 11, Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame, 273. 12, Liberty (Spangle), 273. 13, Wellpinit, 322. 14, Yakama Nation Tribal, 400.
Individuals, 5K – 4, Nicholas Baker, Republic, 16:32.66. 22, Korbin Forsman, Republic, 17:41.72. 24, Isaac Hoskie, Inchelium, 17:54.46. 42, Logan Thompson, Republic, 19:00.98. 95, Kyle Schreier, Republic, 22:54.59. 96, Connor McElheran, Republic, 23:08.9.
Coaches’ poll
(Week of Nov. 1)
1B/2B, boys
1, Pope John Paul II
2, Liberty Bell
3, St. George’s
4, Chewelah
5, Davenport
6, Asotin
7, Brewster
8, Cedar Tree Classical Christian
9, Northwest Christian-Lacey
10, Morton-White Pass
1B/2B, girls
1, Pope John Paul II
2, Garfield-Palouse
3, Liberty Bell
4, St. George’s
5, Asotin
6, Stevenson
7, Covenant
8, Rainier
