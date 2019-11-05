WENATCHEE - Lexi LaDoux of Okanogan took first place in the girls’ race at the CTL/District 6 1A championship on Oct. 29 at Walla Walla Point Park.
The top two teams and 14 individuals, boys and girls, earned berths to state Nov. 9 at Sun Willow Golf Course in Pasco.
LaDoux covered the 5K course in 20 minutes, 5.5 seconds.
Olivia Richards of Okanogan finished sixth in 21:36.50.
Both qualified for state.
Omak girls at district included Katie Walker (17, 23:15.40) and Kassidy Carlton (19, 23:59.50).
The state 1A girls’ state race starts at 10:30 a.m.
Girls' team scores: 1, Cashmere 29. 2, Chelan 37. 3, Cascade 63.
Zandell, Holborn head to state
WENATCHEE - Omak will send cross country runners Steven Zandell and Mason Holborn to state on Saturday.
Zandell finished seventh on the 5K course in 17 minutes, 19.20 seconds at the CTL/District 6 1A championship on Oct. 29 at Walla Walla Point Park.
Holborn captured the 14th and the last state qualifying spot in 17:49.10.
Other Omak boys, who finished fourth in team scoring (84 points), included Evan Porter (18, 18:33.20), Trece Hendrickson (24, 19:01.90), Joshua Lester (26, 19:.70), Tyler Sam (29, 19:54.10) and Wylie Gray (32, 22:31.40).
Okanogan boys at district included Will Clark (17, 18:22.80), James Hamilton (22, 18:52.90), Corbin Peterson (30, 20:21.30) and Adrien Pinkham (31, 21:05.00).
The top two teams and 14 individuals, boys and girls, advanced to state Nov. 9 at Sun Willow Golf Course in Pasco.
The 1A boys’ race starts at noon.
Boys’ team scores: 1, Cascade 29. 2, Cashmere 45. 3, Chelan 62. 4, Omak 84.
Liberty Bell girls win district
MOSES LAKE - Liberty Bell took the girls’ team title, led by champion Gretta Scholz, at the District 5/6 1/B/2B State Qualifier on Oct. 30 at Blue Heron Park.
Scholz covered the 5K course in 20 minutes, 1.25 seconds.
Manson took the boys’ team crown.
The top four boys’ teams and 28 individuals, along with the top three girls’ teams and 21 individuals, qualified for state Nov. 9 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
The state girls’ 1B/2B race starts at 10 a.m. The boys start at 11:30 p.m.
The rest of the Mountain Lions girls included Jori Grialou (2, 20:14.43), Liv Aspholm (3, 20:58.41), Keeley Brooks (7, 21:43.62), Stella Scholz (8, 21:58.73), Lindsay Worrell (10, 22:21.37) and Lena Nelson (23, 23:34.22).
Placing in the top 21 and also heading to state are Bridgeport's Miriam Jimenez (11, 22:25.42), Oroville's Madelyn Martin (12, 22:31.99) and Bridgeport's Catalina Martinez (17, 22:58.54).
Girls' team scores: 1, Liberty Bell 21. 2, Trout Lake 55. 3, Manson 76. 4, White Swan 85. 5, Tri-Cities Prep 111. 6, Tonasket 168.
Lions, Bears send teams to state
MOSES LAKE - Liberty Bell and Brewster qualified boys’ teams to state from the District 5/6 1/B/2B State Qualifier on Oct. 30 at Blue Heron Park.
The top four boys’ teams and 28 individuals, along with the top three girls’ teams and 21 individuals, qualified for state Nov. 9 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
The Mountain Lion team includes Travis Grialou (7, 17:09.65), Ian DeLong (8, 17:25.25), Isaiah Stoothoff (9, 17:25.65), Graham Sheley (18, 17:52.30), Jackson Schmekel (30, 18:29.98) and Oliver Orkand (42, 18:57.42).
The Bears include Ricky Garcia (11, 17:30.59), Oscar Guzman (17, 17:44.89), 20, Ubaldo Arellano (20, 18:04.79), 22, Juan David Martinez (22, 18:13.31), Lemuel Infante (26, 18:19.19), Angel Maldonado (32, 18:34.99), Enrique Campos (37, 18:49.32).
Others qualifying for state include Oroville’s Julian Lopez (14, 17:36.25) and Miguel Nunez (24, 18:17.18), Lake Roosevelt’s Kyle Edmo (27, 18:19.34) and Tonasket’s Waylon Thomas (18:21.84).
The state boys’ 1B/2B race starts at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Boys’ team scores: 1, Manson 44. 2, Trout Lake 65. 3, Liberty Bell 66. 4, Brewster 88. 5, Tri-Cities Prep 139. 6, Tonasket 182. 7, Oroville 218. 8, White Swan 219. 9, Lake Roosevelt 240. 10, Yakama Nation Tribal 253. 11, Bridgeport 301. 12, Mabton 306.
Curlew/Republic sends runners to state
CHEWELAH - The combined Curlew/Republic cross country team qualified three boys and two girls to the state meet this Saturday.
The top five boys' teams and 35 boys, along with the top four girls' teams and 28 girls, qualified from the District 7/9 regionals for 1B/2B meet on Nov. 2 to state.
State is Nov. 9 at Sun Willow Golf Course in Pasco.
The Republic boys’ team, which finished 10th (237 points), sends Korbin Forsman (15, 17:47.34), Nicholas Baker (26, 18:11.83) and Jordan Starr (35, 18:27.92).
Other boys included Connor McElheran (95, 24:51.10) and Zach Buffer (98, 30:24.91).
The girls’ team, which finished fifth (135), advanced Courtney Starr (26, 22:49.76) and Emma Reiss (27, 22:52.65).
Other girls included Mea Jess (37, 23:45.68), Josephine Pakootas (48, 25:23.34) and Emily McElheran (51, 25:41.58).
The state girls’ 1B/2B race starts at 10 a.m. The boys start at 11:30 p.m.
